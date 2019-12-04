Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Highlight the Milwaukee SHEroes in ECLIPSED

Milwaukee Repertory Theater to highlight the Milwaukee SHEroes during the run of Eclipsed, March 3 -29, 2020. Written by Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Eclipsed is a play about five women and their tale of hope and resilience set in the midst of the Liberian Civil War. Every week of the run in March, Milwaukee Rep will highlight the work of three individual women* of color who are fighting for the betterment of the community as a Milwaukee SHEro.

A Milwaukee SHEro exemplifies the values of dedication to one's community, collaboration and sisterhood. Nominate a Milwaukee SHEro by visiting this LINK now through February 7, 2020. The nominations will be collected by Milwaukee Rep's community engagement team and then submitted to an outside selection committee, which includes Rep employees and community members to deliberate the top 12 candidates. SHEroes will be announced in mid-February and featured each week during the run of Eclipsed.

To be nominated, individuals must:

· identify as a woman* of color

· live in the Greater Milwaukee area for the last 12 months (1 year)

· Working with communities, towards the betterment of our city exemplifying the values of solidarity, joyful collaboration and resilience.

*Women/she- we recognize the limiting nature of the binary use of women. We are explicit in being radically inclusive to those on the gender spectrum who claim identities outside of that binary; trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, gender queer/fluid are always welcome.

Eclipsed is sponsored by Executive Producers Jackie Herd-Barber, Michael Barber and Judy Hansen with Associate Producers Catherine and Buddy Robinson. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by UPAF.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit their website www.MilwaukeeRep.com





