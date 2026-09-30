Milwaukee Rep University Welcomes 30 Arts Leaders to 2026–27 Program

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has revealed the 2026/27 cohort of Milwaukee Rep University, a year‑long leadership development program designed to prepare current and emerging arts leaders for the evolving realities of leading cultural organizations. Now entering its third year, MRU continues to expand its national reach, welcoming participants from theaters across North America and other cultural institutions in Wisconsin.

Founded in 2023, MRU was created in response to the shifting leadership landscape in the performing arts following the pandemic. As the sector faces new workforce challenges, changing audience behaviors, and rapid technological transformation, MRU provides accessible, high‑quality professional development focused on the strategic, interpersonal, and organizational dimensions of cultural leadership.

The 2026–27 cohort includes 30 leaders, representing theaters such as Shaw Festival, Alliance Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Signature Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Gulf Shore Playhouse, and well as Wisconsin-based cultural institutions such as Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World, Overture Center for the Arts, and Peninsula Players amongst others. Participants bring expertise in production, artistic administration, human resources, visitor experience, fundraising, education, and organizational strategy.

About the 2026–27 Cohort

Participants represent a wide range of roles and institutions, including:

Alana Andrysczyk, Director of Visitor Experience, Milwaukee Art Museum — a Milwaukee‑based leader focused on hospitality, community connection, and innovative visitor engagement.

Shannon Atwood, Vice President of Exhibits & Experiences, Discovery World — a youth‑centered, mission‑driven leader shaping hands‑on learning experiences.

Lawrence Bennett, Director of Production, Alliance Theatre — overseeing an $8M production budget and serving nationally through USITT and the Production Managers Forum.

Bina Bieker, Costume Director, Milwaukee Rep — leading a 12‑member department across four venues and integrating new technologies through Milwaukee Rep's AI Lab Group.

Sam De La Riva, General Manager, Two River Theater — a national leader in company and general management and Co‑Chair of the LORT Mentorship Program.

Holly Feldman, Managing Director, Northern Sky Theater — a Door County arts leader with more than two decades of nonprofit experience.

Kathryn Huey, Director of Finance & Administration, Studio Theatre — guiding organizational growth, equity‑focused programs, and new work development.

Kandis Hyde, Director of Development, Virginia Stage Company — overseeing all facets of fundraising with nearly two decades of arts administration experience.

Peter Kelly, Marketing Director, Peninsula Players Theatre — leading marketing strategy for America's oldest resident summer theater.

The full cohort includes leaders from 20+ organizations nationwide. A full list may be found here.

Program Overview

MRU participants meet monthly from September 2026 through June 2027 for three‑hour sessions available both in person and virtually. The curriculum blends facilitated discussion, case studies, applied learning, and presentations from senior arts executives and national subject‑matter experts.

Core competencies include:

People leadership & organizational culture

Strategic thinking & decision‑making under uncertainty

Financial stewardship & sustainability

Adaptive leadership & change management

Audience development & community impact

Innovation, design thinking & emerging technologies

AI, ethics & the future of cultural leadership

Special guest instructors for 2026/27 include Don Angelo Bivens, Leadership Coach; Pat Borger, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Ben Cameron, Former President of Theatre Communications Group; Angela Gieras, Executive Director, The Shakespeare Theatre; Andres Gonzalez, Vice President, Community Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin; Jim Meier, Former Vice President of Finance, MillerCoors; Greg Oberland, Former President, Northwestern Mutual; Mike Schleifer, Managing Director, Lincoln Center Theater; and David Schmitz, Lead Advisor, Amplify Leadership Advisors

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 08 Hrs 09 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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