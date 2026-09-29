Video: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Rep
New clip offers a first look at the '80s-set production now onstage in Milwaukee.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is the subject of a new sneak peek video from Milwaukee Repertory Theater, giving audiences a glimpse of the production's vocals, choreography, costumes and staging ahead of its continued run. The clip highlights moments from the show described as bringing '80s style and energy to the Milwaukee Rep stage.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is the stage adaptation built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film of the same name, combining its collection of 1980s rock hits with music written for the theatrical version. The story follows a teenager who moves to a small town where dancing has been banned, sparking conflict and, eventually, celebration.
The production is currently running in the Checota Powerhouse Theater at Milwaukee Rep through November 1. The sneak peek promises audiences a nostalgia-driven experience, with the video promoting a mix of humor and emotional highs across the show's run.
Milwaukee Rep has been building anticipation for the production with a series of videos, including an earlier music preview featuring cast vocals and the live orchestra performing songs from the show ahead of opening.
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