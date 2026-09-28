Milwaukee Repertory Theater Raises Record $12.5 Million For Endowment

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced the successful and early completion of the $5 million Endowment Challenge Gift Milwaukee Rep received from philanthropists Ellen and Joe Checota. The $5 million Challenge Gift required one-for-one planned or cash matching gifts to Milwaukee Rep's Endowment Fund. Through the Challenge, Milwaukee Rep raised $7,535,000 from 38 additional donors, significantly exceeding the $5 million matching gift requirement of the Checotas, totaling a $12,535,000 endowment gift.

“The $12,535,000 endowment gift that resulted from the Checotas' extraordinary generosity and visionary spirit, combined with the commitment of 38 additional donors, ensures that Milwaukee Rep will continue to produce world‑class theater and serve our community for generations,” said Chad Bauman, Ellen & Joe Checota Executive Director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater. “This challenge has strengthened our endowment, expanded our donor family, and reinforced the vital role the arts play in Milwaukee's civic life.”

Chad Bauman continued, “With the challenge now completed, Milwaukee Rep celebrates a milestone achievement and looks ahead to a future defined by artistic ambition, community connection, and sustained financial strength.”

When combined with their previous $6 million gift commitment to name the Ellen and Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater as part of the Powering Milwaukee Campaign, the Checotas have become the largest donors to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in its 72-year history.

Joe Checota said, “Milwaukee Rep is fast-becoming one of the leading regional theaters in the United States, and Ellen and I are grateful that we are able to contribute to its future success. All of our gifts to art organizations in greater Milwaukee and our trade and technical scholarship program at the Milwaukee Area Technical College are challenge gifts that require matching support from other donors. Ellen and I like to see the money we contribute grow, and we want to motivate more people to get into the habit of giving.”

Milwaukee Rep was one of three major arts institutions, along with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Milwaukee Art Museum, the Checotas selected to receive $5 million challenge gifts that are designed to grow endowment funds and inspire intergenerational support for the three arts organizations. Each of the three organizations were tasked with securing one‑for‑one planned or cash matching gifts, capped at $350,000 per donor household to broaden the base of long‑term arts supporters.

When all three of the $5 million Endowment Challenge Gifts of the Checotas are fully funded, a total of $30 million will be added to the endowments of Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee Symphony and Milwaukee Art Museum.

Milwaukee Rep's endowment is held in investment accounts that generate annual earnings to support the organization's operating budget. Strengthening this fund ensures long‑term stability, supports artistic excellence, and helps Milwaukee Rep grow its impact across the region. While Milwaukee is consistently ranked among the most philanthropically generous cities in the nation, endowment support for the arts has historically lagged behind other communities, making the Checota Challenge a critical step forward.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 14 Hrs 51 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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