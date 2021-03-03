Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Set To Open THE WAY SHE SPOKE

Isaac Gómez's THE WAY SHE SPOKE is set to make its Wisconsin premiere as part of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's (MCT) Virtually Re-Imagined Season. The production will be released on March 16th, 2021 via the MCT website, milwaukeechambertheatre.org.

THE WAY SHE SPOKE is a haunting, visceral piece that digs for the roots of an epidemic of violence that has resulted in the murders of thousands of women and gives voice to a community rendered silent by fear. Michelle Lopez-Rios returned to Milwaukee for this powerful one-woman performance that blurs reality as she shares harrowing details of the fates of las desaparecidas, the vanished women of Ciudad Juárez.

"THE WAY SHE SPOKE is a complex and chilling story." said Lopez-Rios. "It is a hard play-emotionally and mentally- but it is a necessary play. These horrors continue all over the world. My hope is that by sharing their stories, we spread awareness and honor las desaparecidas de Juarez."

The production is directed by SDC Zelda Fichandler Award winner Lisa Portes. Portes has created work regionally for California Shakespeare Theatre, Guthrie Theatre, the Denver Center, the Cincinnati Playhouse, Children's Theatre Company, Olney Theatre, South Coast Rep, McCarter Theatre LAB, and the Kennedy Center. In Chicago she has directed for Steppenwolf Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Victory Gardens, Timeline Theatre, American Blues, Silk Road Rising, Next Theatre and Teatro Vista. New York credits include productions at Playwrights Horizons and Soho Rep, and developmental work at New York Theatre Workshop, the Flea Theatre and The Public Theatre.

"It is an honor to bring Isaac Gómez' devastating play, THE WAY SHE SPOKE, to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre alongside my colleague, the brilliant Michelle Lopez-Rios," said Portes. "With this play Milwaukee Chamber Theatre shines a light onto a story that is purposefully buried and opens up a dialogue with Milwaukee's Latinx community."

The creative team includes Stage Management by Briana Fahey, Project Design by Julie Ahlgrim, Scenic and Projection Design by Stephen Hudson-Mairet, Costume Design by Jazmin Aurora Medina, Lighting Design by Ellie Rabinowitz, Sound Design by Christie Chiles Twillie, and Videography by Studio Gear: Kimberlee Beggs, Derek Buckles, and Logan Allen.

"Even in a pandemic, theatre remains captivating." said Managing Director, Amy Esposito. "Theatre emboldens the world to recognize and empathize with the stories they see and hear. It is my hope that the poetic truth and vulnerability of this production will inform, inspire, and connect with audiences in a way that forces us to expand what we know to be true about the world around us."

THE WAY SHE SPOKE premieres on the MCT streaming platform, virtual.milwaukeechambertheatre.org on March 16th, 2021. Performances will be available on-demand until April 11th, 2021. More information about MCT, its virtually reimagined 20/21 season, how to purchase tickets, and how to donate can be found at www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org.