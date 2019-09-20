Marcus Performing Arts Center Presents The World Premiere Of THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION LIVE!

Off Broadway at the Marcus Center sponsored by Associated Bank and The Fitz at the Ambassador is pleased to present the world premiere of "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Live!" on November 23-24 in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. This is a new live stage version of the two-time Emmy Award-winning television show, "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation," and the MAC engagement precedes the show's national tour. Adapted and directed by Griffin Theatre Company Artistic Director William Massolia, "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Live!" will bring to life the world-changing innovations featured in the television show and preserved in the museum's archives.



Says Massolia, "Griffin Theatre is thrilled to work with The Henry Ford to produce this important play for young audiences. It is filled with entertaining and educational stories about yesterday and today's visionaries and innovators -highlighting major turning points in the past and present that influenced the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, the environment and social justice. Both the young, as well as parents and grandparents, will be find the show inspiring, and entertaining."



The production will showcase luminaries of the past including Henry Ford, The Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks and George Washington Carver among others will jump to life on stage. Their achievements will be highlighted and reflected by showing examples of present day innovations. "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Live!" is recommended for ages 10 and up and is produced in partnership with The Henry Ford and Litton Entertainment, a leading independent production and distribution company.



The ensemble cast for "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Live!" includes Jennifer Betancourt, Kierra Bunch, Peter Byrne, Nick Delehanty, Margaret Kellas and Jason VonRohn.The artistic team includes William Massolia (director), Lauren Nigri (set design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Rick Simes (sound design), Steve Labedz (projection design) and Jamie Karas (properties design). Stage Manager is Jacqueline Marschke.



"The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation" is a weekly Saturday morning show on CBS that showcases present-day change-makers from all over the world who are creating solutions to real needs. Each episode presents stories related to the process of innovation and also includes one story from the collections of The Henry Ford, its unique visitor experiences and its unparalleled expertise. With more than 70 million annual viewers, "The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation" is part of the "CBS Dream Team, It's Epic!" Saturday morning line-up on the CBS Television Network.



Established in 1988 and celebrating its 29th season, the mission of the Griffin Theatre Company is to create extraordinary and meaningful theatrical experiences for both children and adults by building bridges of understanding between generations that instill in its audience an appreciation of the performing arts. Through artistic collaboration the Griffin Theatre Company produces literary adaptations, original work and classic plays that challenge and inspire, with wit, style and compassion for the audience. The Griffin Theatre Company is the recipient of 115 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for theater excellence in Chicago. The Griffin was the repeat winner of the 2016 Jeff Award for "Best Production of a Play" for "London Wall" and won the same award in 2015 for its production of "Men Should Weep." The Griffin Theatre Company is partially supported by the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.



The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Mich. is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shaped America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity, and inspiring tomorrow's innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution's campus.



