Marcus Performing Arts Center Names Sara Beatty Vice President Of Programming And Education

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced the appointment of Sara Beatty as its new Vice President of Programming and Education. Beatty, a seasoned performing arts leader with nearly two decades of nonprofit arts experience, will oversee the development and expansion of MPAC’s programming and education initiatives across southeastern Wisconsin.

“We're thrilled to welcome Sara to the role of Vice President of Programming and Education,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President and CEO. “She brings a dynamic leadership style and extensive experience in programming, event management, production stage management, and education. We look forward to the positive impact she'll have as we continue to grow our offerings.”

Beatty most recently served as Director of Theater Operations for the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, MO. Over the course of her career, she has worked with artists, agents, and internal teams to plan and deliver diverse and impactful programming. Her leadership has advanced both mission-driven and commercial initiatives, always with a focus on providing exceptional experiences for audiences and communities.

“The Marcus Performing Arts Center's dedication to cultural leadership, arts education, and community partnerships is deeply aligned with my values and career goals,” said Beatty. “I was also immediately taken with Milwaukee and look forward to contributing to MPAC's impact in the community.”

As Vice President of Programming and Education, Beatty will build upon MPAC’s mission to serve as a community destination for commercial, cultural, and educational programming that fosters appreciation of the arts throughout southeastern Wisconsin.