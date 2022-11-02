Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Departure of President and CEO

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces the departure of President and CEO, Kendra Whitlock Ingram. Ingram will leave the organization in January 2023 as she accepts the role of President and CEO of The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, a performing arts organization in Pittsburgh, Pa. The role with The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust brings Kendra closer to family in her home state of Pennsylvania, while also having a close personal connection, as she is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and began her career as an intern with one of the Trust's member organizations nearly 30 years ago.

"It has been an amazing honor leading this organization and being part of such a vibrant, energizing and growing arts community," said Ingram. "I am enormously grateful for the support of our donors, Board of Directors, employees, volunteers and Milwaukee's incredible performing arts community as they welcomed me into this role and your city. MPAC truly is an anchor for arts and culture for the region, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of the organization into the future."

The MPAC Board of Directors will launch a national search, working with a recruitment search firm to identify new leadership that will guide the organization into the future. Members of the MPAC Executive Leadership Team will assume shared responsibilities until a new leader is named. The interim leadership team will include: Megan Huse, Vice President of Development; Katie Dillow, CFO & Vice President of Finance and Administration; and Ken Harris, Vice President of Venue Operations.

"Kendra's leadership and strong vision guided our organization through one of its most challenging times as our venue went more than a year without live performances during the pandemic," said Ray Wilson, Marcus Performing Arts Center Board Chair. "We're thankful for her dedication to facing challenges head on and strengthening the organization with her commitment to racial equity, diversity and inclusion."

MPAC recognizes and celebrates the contributions Kendra made to the organization, including:

Building an accomplished Executive Leadership Team, bringing in new talent with the creation of roles, including new Vice President positions to oversee Programming and Development;

Advancing the organization's Racial, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) work, including the creation and implementation of the REDI Action Plan;

Developing the organization's first Cultural Ambassador Program, naming Donald Driver as the first Ambassador to help make the performing arts more accessible to underserved youth, families and communities of color;

Expanding and diversifying the MPAC Presents lineup of nationally and internationally celebrated artists with the launch of several new series including Dance, Jazz, National Geographic LIVE, and Student Matinee Series;

Reimagining the MPAC Campus Master Plan during the pandemic to take advantage of the closure and make necessary renovations to Uihlein Hall; and

Continuing the campus renovations with the completion of the outdoor spaces this fall.

Building on these accomplishments, the MPAC Board and Executive Leadership Team are committed to continuing to expand the organization's success, collaborating with and unifying diverse groups of individuals to bring high-quality arts and cultural programming to the region.

"A history of strong leadership has affirmed MPAC as a national leader in the performing arts sector," said Wilson. "We look forward to continuing the momentum Kendra has helped build under the leadership of her successor."