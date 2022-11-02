Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Departure of President and CEO
Ingram will leave the organization in January 2023 as she accepts the role of President and CEO of The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces the departure of President and CEO, Kendra Whitlock Ingram. Ingram will leave the organization in January 2023 as she accepts the role of President and CEO of The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, a performing arts organization in Pittsburgh, Pa. The role with The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust brings Kendra closer to family in her home state of Pennsylvania, while also having a close personal connection, as she is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and began her career as an intern with one of the Trust's member organizations nearly 30 years ago.
"It has been an amazing honor leading this organization and being part of such a vibrant, energizing and growing arts community," said Ingram. "I am enormously grateful for the support of our donors, Board of Directors, employees, volunteers and Milwaukee's incredible performing arts community as they welcomed me into this role and your city. MPAC truly is an anchor for arts and culture for the region, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of the organization into the future."
The MPAC Board of Directors will launch a national search, working with a recruitment search firm to identify new leadership that will guide the organization into the future. Members of the MPAC Executive Leadership Team will assume shared responsibilities until a new leader is named. The interim leadership team will include: Megan Huse, Vice President of Development; Katie Dillow, CFO & Vice President of Finance and Administration; and Ken Harris, Vice President of Venue Operations.
"Kendra's leadership and strong vision guided our organization through one of its most challenging times as our venue went more than a year without live performances during the pandemic," said Ray Wilson, Marcus Performing Arts Center Board Chair. "We're thankful for her dedication to facing challenges head on and strengthening the organization with her commitment to racial equity, diversity and inclusion."
MPAC recognizes and celebrates the contributions Kendra made to the organization, including:
-
Building an accomplished Executive Leadership Team, bringing in new talent with the creation of roles, including new Vice President positions to oversee Programming and Development;
-
Advancing the organization's Racial, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) work, including the creation and implementation of the REDI Action Plan;
-
Developing the organization's first Cultural Ambassador Program, naming Donald Driver as the first Ambassador to help make the performing arts more accessible to underserved youth, families and communities of color;
-
Expanding and diversifying the MPAC Presents lineup of nationally and internationally celebrated artists with the launch of several new series including Dance, Jazz, National Geographic LIVE, and Student Matinee Series;
-
Reimagining the MPAC Campus Master Plan during the pandemic to take advantage of the closure and make necessary renovations to Uihlein Hall; and
-
Continuing the campus renovations with the completion of the outdoor spaces this fall.
Building on these accomplishments, the MPAC Board and Executive Leadership Team are committed to continuing to expand the organization's success, collaborating with and unifying diverse groups of individuals to bring high-quality arts and cultural programming to the region.
"A history of strong leadership has affirmed MPAC as a national leader in the performing arts sector," said Wilson. "We look forward to continuing the momentum Kendra has helped build under the leadership of her successor."
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, has announced the appointment of Chris Marschka, senior vice president for PNC Commercial Banking in Wisconsin as the new First Stage Board President effective September 21, 2022.
Chris Marschka Appointed New President Of The Board Of Directors of Milwaukee's First Stage
November 1, 2022
First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, has appointed Chris Marschka, senior vice president for PNC Commercial Banking in Wisconsin as the new First Stage Board President effective September 21, 2022.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Present First Sensory Friendly Performance
October 27, 2022
Milwaukee Rep will present the theater’s first Sensory Friendly All Access performance to Much Ado About Nothing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30pm in partnership with Pink Umbrella Theater and Stepping Stone Educational Services.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS
October 25, 2022
Skylight Music Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits, running November 18 – December 31, 2022.
Next Act Theatre Hires Cody Estle As New Artistic Director
October 24, 2022
Next Act Theatre has announced that Cody Estle has been hired as its new Artistic Director. Estle was hired after a four-month national search and will assume the role on December 1, 2022. He will overlap outgoing Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini before fully taking over leadership of the company in spring 2023.