Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BASH 2021

In a one-of-a-kind arts and culture event, Milwaukee-area business and community leaders will come together for the 16th Annual BASH on Friday, June 25 to raise funds for the Marcus Performing Arts Center's education and community engagement programs. Honorary Chairs for the 16th Annual BASH are Cecelia Gore & Randy Bryant and Nickie & Rick Schmidt. As part of the BASH, civic leader Martha Love, noted Epidemiologist Dr. Laura Cassidy, and Greater Milwaukee philanthropists Donald & Donna Baumgartner will be honored. The evening will conclude with an exclusive performance from Broadway favorite, SAG and Tony Award Nominee Norm Lewis.

As the community moves through the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be structured with the option for either in-person or virtual attendance. A city-approved safety plan adhering to local and CDC guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe, socially distanced and enjoyable event for all guests.

The in-person event will include a pre-show dinner hosted outside on the Center's updated grounds, followed by the auction, program and exclusive performance from Norm Lewis in the newly renovated Uihlein Hall. The program will include the presentation of the Visionary iMPACt Award to Donald & Donna Baumgartner for their philanthropic commitment to developing and enhancing the arts in Milwaukee, the Dynamic Leadership Award to Dr. Laura Cassidy for the leadership and service she has provided the arts sector during the pandemic, and the Community Legacy Award to Martha Love for her long-standing dedication to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Marcus Center.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Marcus Center as the presenting sponsor of the 16th Annual BASH," said Johnson Financial Group CEO Jim Popp. "We are all looking forward to safely gathering together to celebrate the mission of the Marcus Center and these distinguished honorees."

In fall, the Marcus Center announced a re-envisioned Phase One of its Campus Master Plan. The $4 million project made investments in the Center's physical spaces, including renovation of Uihlein Hall, featuring new seats, a new seating configuration utilizing multiple aisles, increased public health and safety amenities, and enhanced ADA accommodations. The project also included creation of a dynamic and vibrant new outdoor public space to serve as a forum for safe, accessible and socially-distanced programming for the Marcus Center, as well as enhanced cleaning practices in all high-traffic patron and artist spaces focusing on quality, efficiency, health and safety. The BASH will be the first program presented by Marcus Center to be held in the newly renovated Uihlein Hall and Outdoor Grounds.

"Last week marked a full year since Broadway and the live performing arts went dark," said Marcus Center President & CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram. "We are so grateful to our community of supporters who have stood with us throughout this past year to ensure that the Marcus Center continues to serve as a gathering place for all. We are excited that our official return to live performing arts will take place at the BASH, and we look forward to bringing our community together for this celebratory evening."

The 16th Annual BASH is presented by Johnson Financial Group. Single ticket prices for the BASH are $300 and sponsorships are available ranging from $3,000 to $25,000. For more information or to sponsor the BASH, contact Jennifer Grokowsky at jgrokowsky@marcuscenter.org or (414) 502-7206.