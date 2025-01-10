Marcus Center Selects Winners of 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC), along with We Energies, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, have announced the student winners of the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. art, speech, and writing contests. The winners will be celebrated at the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, presented by Bader Philanthropies, on Monday, January 20, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

This free event, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will begin at 4:00 p.m. in Uihlein Hall and highlight this year's youth contest winners as well as feature remarks from elected officials and performances from Milwaukee High School of the Arts Vocal Jazz Ensemble, The Riverside Brass Ensemble from Riverside University High School, and Paj Hnub Hli dance group from the Hmong American Friendship Association. Immediately following the program, all are invited to the Paulette Y. Copeland Reception celebrating the winners in the Anello Atrium.

The event will also include a special presentation of the Rev. Joseph Ellwanger Social Justice Award to Eddie and Mary Sue Short, whose story began over 60 years ago in Shaw, Mississippi, where they risked their lives to fight for voting rights, challenge segregation, and improve conditions in the Mississippi Delta. The Shorts' partnership, forged through activism and strengthened by 58 years of marriage, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

This year's theme, “What Are You Doing for Others?,” was inspired by Dr. King's words from a speech he gave on August 11, 1957, in Montgomery, Alabama, where he challenged his audience by saying:

“Life's most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?' Every person must decide at some point whether they will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

“We are honored to host the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, a long-standing event that uplifts the voices of Milwaukee's youth,” stated MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto. “This event exemplifies the Marcus Performing Arts Center's commitment to fostering racial equity, diversity, and inclusion in our community while encouraging the next generation to carry forward Dr. King's enduring message.”

Since 1984, Milwaukee has proudly stood alongside Atlanta as one of the only cities in the country to host an annual celebration in honor of Dr. King's birthday. For four decades, young people have been the heart of this celebration, interpreting Dr. King's timeless messages through art, speech, and writing contests.

This year's entries were submitted by students from Milwaukee and surrounding school districts. The complete list of this year's contest winners can be found below.

Additionally, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educator of the Year Award will be presented to Rakia Jones, 5th Grade Teacher at Samuel Clemens School for her outstanding efforts and dedication in encouraging students to express themselves through the annual Dr. King contests.

“This year's theme, ‘What Are You Doing for Others?,' serves as a powerful reminder of Dr. King's call to action and the impact we can all have through service and compassion,” said Bridgett Gonzalez, Grants Director at Bader Philanthropies. “Bader Philanthropies is proud to support this celebration, which not only honors Dr. King's legacy but also empowers Milwaukee's youth to explore how helping others can create meaningful change in their communities and beyond.”

This event is free and open to the public. There are no tickets required to attend, and complimentary parking will be available in the MPAC Parking Structure.

Event sponsors include Bader Philanthropies (Presenting Sponsor); We Energies and Milwaukee Public Schools (Speech Contest Sponsors); Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Writing Contest Sponsors), and Marcus Performing Arts Center (Art Contest Sponsor); Milwaukee County Transit System (Legacy Sponsor); Milwaukee County Office of Equity, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Educators Credit Union, Islamic Society of Milwaukee, and 101.7 The Truth (Freedom Sponsors); Landmark Credit Union (Peace Sponsor); Copeland Family and Donelle Johnson (Reception Sponsor).

For curriculum resources and more information, visit www.MarcusCenter.org/MLK

Art Contest Winners

Grades K-2

1st Place: Kaia Plautz – MacDowell Montessori School

2nd Place: Grant Grabowski – MacDowell Montessori School

3rd Place: Pamela Greer – MacDowell Montessori School

Grades 3-5

1st Place: Kyrie Barnes – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place: Chad Roy-Johnson – Samuel Clemens School

3rd Place: Heaven Patton – Samuel Clemens School



Grades 6-8

1st Place: Lucia Lamers – Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts

2nd Place: Noemi Cruz-Gutierrez – Wedgewood Park International School

3rd Place: Mason Joseph – Wedgewood Park International School



Grades 9-12

1st Place: Olivia Copp – St. Thomas More High School

2nd Place: Karina Vanegas-Valdespino – Riverside University High School

3rd Place: Alexis Frazier-Jasper – MacDowell Montessori School

Speech Contest Winners

Grades K-2

1st Place: Josie Evans – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School

2nd Place: Dayon Robinson – Sherman Multicultural Arts School

3rd Place: Christopher Lundman – Eastbrook Academy

Grades 3-4

1st Place: Eddie Smith – Craig Montessori School

2nd Place: Mason Walker – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place: Oumalkaire Osman – Zablocki School

Grades 5-6

1st Place: Chad Roy-Johnson – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place: Renad Kabashi – Golda Meir School

3rd Place: Nur Zahirah Abu Tahir – Victory School

Grades 7-8

1st Place: Titania McHenry – Fernwood Montessori School

2nd Place: Justin Eiland – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School

3rd Place: Carneshia Louis – Green Tree Preparatory Academy

Grades 9-10

1st Place: Dahlia Santiago – Golda Meir School

2nd Place: Praise Ayodabo – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place: Taniyah Purifoy – Riverside University High School

Grades 11-12

1st Place: Leah Serdynski – Wisconsin Connections Academy

2nd Place: Sage Marshall – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place: Joelle Askew – Golda Meir School

Writing Contest Winners

Grades K-1

Sherman Multicultural Arts School, Lori Carmichael and Lynn Beaudoin (Teachers)

Students: Brooklyn Atkins, Draya Bacon-Howell, Nygel Blount, Ka'Naisa Brown, Lakyrah Campbell, Camryn Dawson, Deovyon Harwell, Narriah Hinton, Mister Madison, Jaiden Ousley-Edwards, Dayon Robinson, Aubriell Smith, Amara Thao, Ray'Mel Thomas, Morris Webster, Anmani Wiley, Skylah Wills-McNeal, Pharoahaudry Wise, Royce York

Grades 2-3

1st Place: Leanna Mitchell – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place: Journey Durr-Green – Richard Kluge School

3rd Place: Thway LaMin – Richard Kluge School

Grades 4-5

1st Place: Malayshia Riser – Samuel Clemens School

2nd Place: Lailah Brown-Stephens – Golda Meir School

3rd Place: Kyrie Barnes – Samuel Clemens School

Grade 6

1st Place: Renad Kabashi – Golda Meir School

2nd Place: Ruth Omoruyi – Eastbrook Academy

3rd Place: Celeste Ziegler – Fernwood Montessori School

Grades 7-8

1st Place: Yasmeen Zeriouh – Salam School

2nd Place: Jasimah Kobir Ahmad – Salam School

3rd Place: Maha Awawda – Salam School

Grades 9-10

1st Place Eternity Hopper – Milwaukee High School of the Arts

2nd Place Dimieria Johnson – Riverside University High School

3rd Place Ammarie Teague – Riverside University High School

Grades 11-12

1st Place: Calvin Vang – Golda Meir School

2nd Place: La'Zerious Hunt – Golda Meir School

3rd Place: Kaleb Colbert – Golda Meir School

Comments