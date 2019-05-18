Greendale Community Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!

Here we go again! Take a trip to the Greek island of Kalokairi this summer as Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) presents the ultimate feel-good musical, Mamma Mia!

On the eve of her wedding, Sophie reveals that she has secretly invited three men of her mother Donna's past to her wedding on the Greek island they all visited 20 years ago, in a quest to discover the true identity of her father. Donna's friends and former bandmates from her girl-group "Donna and the Dynamos" also embark on the island to celebrate and reminisce. Big personalities and surprises paired with the energy of the beloved music of ABBA make for an unforgettable trip down the aisle!

Mamma Mia takes place in Greendale High School's Reiman Family Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. Performances are July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 & 27 at 7:30 p.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for General Admission. Student / Senior tickets are $12. Tickets are available online at greendaletheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (414) 817-7600. Tickets are also available at the door at GCT's Box Office which opens one hour prior to curtain on performance days.

GCT is thrilled to welcome back Miami-based Michael Stoddard, who has been seen in six previous GCT productions, to direct Mamma Mia. "I am thrilled to return to the Milwaukee area and work with one of my all-time favorite theater companies, Greendale Community Theatre," said Stoddard. "GCT was the first company I performed with when I moved to Milwaukee in 2008. It is such a special place because they do professional quality work but in a fun, family environment that cares about the local community." Stoddard is also bringing in Christal Wagner and Becky Wickert to round out the creative team as choreographer and music director respectively, whom he has collaborated with on 15 shows during his time in Milwaukee.

Stoddard is thrilled about the talented cast of singers, dancers and comedians assembled for this production. "The vocal energy and choreography is going to fly off the stage grabbing hold of audience members and not letting them go until the final bow," said Stoddard. "Although we want to tell a heartfelt story of lost love and coming of age, it's ABBA in a musical! We intend to keep you laughing with toes tapping, hands clapping and voices singing."

Known for its edgy show choices and next-to-professional production value and talent, GCT has captivated audiences since 2003 with productions like Avenue Q, The Little Mermaid, Chicago, RENT and LES MISERABLES.

Visit greendaletheatre.org for details and ticket information or for info on how you can help support Greendale Community Theatre.

The Cast of Chicago

Laura McDonald - Donna, Stephanie Staszak - Sophie, Rachel Bednarowski - Rosie, Colleen Schulz - Tanya, Patrick Jones - Sam, Tim Backes - Harry, Brian Schalk - Bill, Ian Frisch - Sky, Ana Gonzalez - Ali, Silken Amelia Bayer - Lisa, Josh Verish - Pepper, Jordan Pollard - Eddie, Ben Kujawa - Father Alexandros

Ensemble: Tim Albrechtson, Rafael Gandre, Jennifer Gantzer, Summer Kleppek, Brooke Kais, Ben Kujawa, Eli Lindner, Manny Lopez, Luc Marchessault, Sarah Melcher, Eileen Peterson, Hope Riesterer, Samantha Schreck, Sarah Soczka, Cora Trexell, Eric Welch and Allan Zablocki

Michael Stoddard - Director, Christal Wagner - Choreographer, Becky Wickert - Music Director, Brian Bzdawka - Artistic Director, Tom Reifenberg - Managing Director, Ryan Barry - Technical Director

In an effort to redefine "community" theater in Milwaukee, it has become a GCT tradition to select a charity for "pass the hat" donations after each show. The selected charity for GCT's Mamma Mia! is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee.

Established in 2003, Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) has grown into one of the most reputable theatres in southeastern Wisconsin. An affiliate of the Greendale Park and Recreation Department, GCT and its members are passionate about the arts. They are proud to be at the leading edge of producing contemporary musical theatre, and encourage all their cast, crew and patrons to be responsible, active members of a strong community.

Since 1975, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been providing professionally supported one-to-one mentoring services to youth facing adversity in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Their mentoring program makes a profound impact in the lives of more than 1,400 at-risk youth each year by creating and supporting strong, long-lasting one-to-one relationships between children and caring volunteer adult mentors that consistently lead to positive youth outcomes. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters at https://www.bbbsmilwaukee.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You