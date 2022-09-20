First Stage Announces Pay What You Choose Schedule For 2022/23 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community.

As part of this commitment, First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances for select productions. Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum suggested donation of $5 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may be pre-ordered by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for community organizations, please contact First Stage at ticketmanager@firststage.org.

FIRST STAGE'S 2022/23 PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

ARTHUR TM AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL!

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER TM: THE MUSICAL

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES

Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE HOBBIT

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE GRACIOUS SISTERS

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions and to order in advance, or go to firststage.org/events-tickets/tickets-offers/pay-what-you-choose/ for more information.

Please note: Ticket availability is limited, and seat location is subject to availability. There are no refunds or exchanges available for Pay What You Choose performances, and the special rate cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or in combination with other ticket offers, or towards a Family Package or All-Access Membership purchase. Please note, Pay What You Choose performances and dates are subject to change.

COVID Protocols: First Stage is no longer requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival, and masks will be optional in the theater, unless the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the High category, as determined by the CDC. First Stage COVID safety protocols and updates can be viewed here: firststage.org/covid-19-safety-protocols/ - performances

For productions held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Security Protocols are: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.