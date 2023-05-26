Door Shakespeare Announces Renewal Of The Door County Student Ticket Program

Door Shakespeare has announced the renewal of the Door County student ticket program. Every Door County student up to the age of 19 receives a free ticket to each show in the 2023 summer season, running June 28 through August 26 in the Garden of BjÃ¶rklunden, Baileys Harbor.

Â

To redeem Door County student tickets, call Door Shakespeare at 920.854.7111, or drop by the daytime box office (10038 Highway 57), just south of Sister Bay. The box office is open weekdays between noon and 5 p.m. Tickets may also be redeemed at the performance space (7590 Boynton Ln, Baileys Harbor), which opens one hour prior to every performance.

Â

Managing Director Elissa Wolf explains that the free Student ticket program is a way to give back to the Door County Community and offer the opportunity for students to experience live theater. "I grew up experiencing Door Shakespeare shows and want to make sure the youth of Door County get to do the same."

Â

Plays are written to be seen. And although it's wonderful to read a play, it's a different experience entirely to see the work as it was meant to be experienced: on stage. "Shakespeare's works can be challenging to read, but when on stage, the journey the work takes from page to stage opens up a whole new world for the audience," shares producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign.

Â

The 2023 season is particularly accessible to all ages.

Â

A joyful tale full of poetry, wit, romance, and humor,Â "As You Like It"Â takes us to the Forest of Arden where we follow Rosalind's journey as she searches for family, place, and person.Â "As You Like It"Â appeals to both ShakespeareÂ aficionadosÂ and newcomers of all ages with intrigue, romance, music, and comedy.

Â

"The Old Man and The Old Moon," with book, music, and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co. is a musical tale of a man who has kept his post as the sole caretaker of the moon for as long as he or his wife can remember. When she is drawn away by a mysterious melody sparking memories of their shared past, The Old Man must decide between duty and routine, or love and adventure. He chooses the latter, which takes him on a sea-faring epic encompassing storms, battles, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, as well as the fiercest obstacle of allâ€”change.

Â

The 2023 Summer season begins June 28 and runs through August 26, with "As You Like It" presented on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30, and Saturdays at 5:00. "The Old Man and The Old Moon" runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7:30.

Â

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore TheatreÂ in collaboration with Blue Circle Theatre.

ï»¿

Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 44 Productions in the Garden of BjÃ¶rklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.