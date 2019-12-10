Casting Announced For Milwaukee Rep Winter Shows

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is pleased to announce the cast and creative teams for the 2019/20 Season Winter shows including The Legend of Georgia McBride in the Quadracci Powerhouse and Chasin' Dem Blues in the Stackner Cabaret.

Continuing the momentum of its fall productions, which included the best-seller West Side Story and Milwaukee Rep original The Nerd, Milwaukee Rep's Quadracci Powerhouse kicks off the New Year with the joyful play The Legend of Georgia McBride from rising star playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance). Kevin Kantor returns to Milwaukee Rep as Casey, after a dazzling debut in the American Premiere of Things I Know To Be True last season. They are joined by 2013/14 EPR Armand Fields (Ms. Black for President, Steppenwolf) as Rexy/Jason, Shavanna Calder (Hairspray, Nat'l tour) as Jo, Courter Simmons (Jersey Boys, Broadway) as Miss Tracy Mills and Associate Artist James Pickering (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Eddie.

This hilarious and heartfelt celebration of drag is directed by Meredith McDonough (Noises Off, The Guthrie Theater), with set design by Collette Pollard (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Patrick Holt aka Miss Tempest du Jour (The Legend of Georgia McBride, The Guthrie Theater), lighting design by Paul Toben (Cry it Out, Northlight), sound design by Lindsay Jones (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), stage movement by David Roman (Pippin, Skylight Music Theatre), voice and text direction by Clare Arena Haden, stage management by Sara Sheets, with assistant director Jonathan Hetler and community consultant Bjorn Nasett aka Miss B.J. Daniels. The Legend of Georgia McBride runs January 14 - February 9, 2020 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

The story of Wisconsin's own Paramount Records enjoys a revival in the Stackner Cabaret as Chasin' Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records (previously titled Grafton City Blues). Written, directed and choreographed by Kevin Ramsey (Fire on the Bayou, Sirens of Song, Soultime at the Apollo) will feature cast members Brandin Jay recently seen on NBC's "Songland," Maiesha McQueen (Sirens of Song, Milwaukee Rep), blues guitarist Eric Noden (Fire on the Bayou, Milwaukee Rep) and James Scheider (Million Dollar Quartet, Broadway).

The creative team includes co-music directors Eric Noden and James Scheider, scenic design by Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Scott A. Rött (APT Costume Director), lighting design by Marisa Abbott (Lost Girl, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Josh Schmidt (An Illiad, Milwaukee Rep) and stage management provided by Richelle Harrington Calin (Ring of Fire, Milwaukee Rep) and Emily Wright. A celebration of some of the greatest jazz and blues music ever recorded in our very own state, Chasin' Dem Blues runs January 17 - March 22, 2020 in the Stackner Cabaret.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com





