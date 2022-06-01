Audiences Share the Spotlight at BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTER SideNotes Cabaret at Sunset Playhouse

Versatile singer/pianist CAROLYN WEHNER will lead audiences through a selection of unforgettable hits from classic and contemporary Broadway shows in a cabaret titled BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTER SINGALONG, JUNE 8 - 12, 2022 in the SIDENOTES CABARET. The popular cabaret will be presented in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater of Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. Performances of BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTER SINGALONG are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Wehner is a Milwaukee-based singer/pianist performing regularly for a wide variety of audiences throughout Wisconsin and greater Chicagoland. She recently concluded a yearlong residency at downtown Milwaukee's Saint Kate -The Arts Hotel and currently appears in all three performance venues at The Pfister Hotel as well as The Mitchell Room at The Wisconsin Club. Chicago highlights include Davenport's, The Skokie Theater, and The Park West Theater. Wehner proudly serves on the Board of Directors of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. Her weekly Facebook Live show Cocktails With Carolyn was enjoyed by followers far and wide, and she made

her livestream New York debut on the MAC-award-winning show Piano Bar Live!, on which she made five appearances in 2020-21.

Wehner will be accompanied by MICHAEL BRITZ on bass and Jim Ryan on drums. Britz retired from a 33-year career as Orchestra Director in the West Allis-West Milwaukee Schools and presently serves as bass instructor at Carroll University. He has coached the bass sections at the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and the Bel Canto Chorus Orchestra. In addition to frequent appearances at the SideNotes Cabaret, Ryan leads clinics, freelances, and maintains a private drum instruction studio. He also appears regularly with the Swing Explosion and Jazz Express big bands and several smaller combos in the greater Milwaukee area.

Sunset Playhouse is celebrating its 62nd season and, in addition to the six SideNotes Cabarets, offers eight productions in the Furlan Auditorium, six Musical MainStage concerts, and three shows in the bug in a rug Children's Theater series. To reserve tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit SunsetPlayhouse.com.