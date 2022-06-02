ABBA & FRIENDS - A Musical MainStage Tribute Concert Announced at Sunset Playhouse

Celebrate those Super Troupers along with folks like Cher, Blondie, and Fleetwood Mac in our Musical MainStage ABBA & FRIENDS Concert - June 13-15, 2022. Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall Street, Elm Grove, WI - SunsetPlayhouse.com / 262-782-4430.

Performance added on Wednesday, June 15th at 7:30 PM due to huge demand!

Meet the cast of ABBA & FRIENDS:

RYAN CAPPLEMAN does it all-singer, dancer, choreographer, musician, and teaching artist. His credits include work with Skylight Music Theatre, Forte Theater, Third Avenue Playhouse, and Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

JOEY CHELIUS is currently performing at Skylight in Dennis DeYoung's HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. Other area credits include THE FULL MONTY, FORTUNATE SONS, BEING EARNEST, BUBBLE BOY, MIRACLE ON 34TH ST., and INDIVISIBLE.

Hannah Esch is a Musical MainStage and SideNotes favorite. Sunset appearances include SOMETHING ROTTEN, SPAMALOT, HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, and INTO THE WOODS. Local credits include OKLAHOMA!, DOC DANGER AND THE DANGER SQUAD, and IF/THEN.

SARALYNN EVENSON returns to our concert series following appearances in ELVIS and THE BEAT GOES ON. For Sunset's SideNotes Cabaret, she has been seen in BEAUTY AND THE BEAT: Peggy Lee, DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL, and QUEENS OF COUNTRY.

Our Rising Star, ELEANOR HANNAN, just completed her junior year at Wauwatosa West High School where she has been seen in 42ND STREET and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

In addition to original ABBA classics, musical theater fans will enjoy tributes to the group's work in CHESS. We'll also feature "friends" of the era including Fleetwood Mac, Cher, and the Village People! The band features Kerry Hart Bieneman on keys, Tim Karth on drums, and Jack Koshkin on guitar, while Susan Loveridge and Bob Hirschi provide play-by-play.

Best ticket availability: Wednesday, June 15th at 7:30PM. Order now at SunsetPlayhouse.com or call 262-782-4430