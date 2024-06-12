YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Opens at Circle Theatre This Week

The show runs June 13-15, 19-23, 26-29, with June 23 being a matinee showing.
Circle Theatre will present You Can’t Take it With You this month, a light-hearted classic written way before its time.
In this Pulitzer Prize winning comedy, Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. When Tony Kirby, the son of a snobbish Wall Street banker becomes engaged to young Alice Sycamore, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive at the wrong time and, despite the best laid plans, see Alice’s family in all of its crazy glory.You Can’t Take It With You is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.
You Can’t Take it With You, directed by Carrie McNulty, will be performed at the Aquinas College Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. Join us to go along on the hilarious and heartwarming journey - great for the whole family! The show runs June 13-15, 19-23, 26-29, with June 23 being a matinee showing. Tickets are available for $30 - $34 at circletheatre.org!
This season, Circle Theatre will present You Can’t Take it With You, Monty Python’s Spamalot, A Raisin in the Sun, and Urinetown the Musical. For more information on Circle Theatre’s 2024 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.
Videos