World Premiere of PICKLEBALL by Jeff Daniels to Kick Off The Purple Rose Theatre Company's 32nd Season in September

The Purple Rose Theatre Company will begin their 32nd season of plays with "Pickleball" a world premiere by Jeff Daniels. Tickets are on sale now.

In a wild comedy about America's fastest growing sport, four below average players must overcome their own limitations in order to achieve greatness in a game that has nothing to do with pickles.

"Pickleball" contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

This production is the twentieth play written by PRTC Founder and Artistic Director, Jeff Daniels. The twenty plays written by Mr. Daniels have been a thrilling mix of comedy and drama and all opened as world premiere productions at The Purple Rose.

Performances run from Friday, September 30 through Saturday, December 17, 2022. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, October 6. The press opening is Friday, October 7 at 8:00pm.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features artists Ryan Carlson (Clinton Township), Caitlin Cavannaugh (Chelsea), Kate Thomsen (Portage), Lynch R. Travis (Southfield), and Jonathan West (Allen Park). Set design is by Sarah Pearline, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Shelby Newport, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Robert Hubbard. Patrick Ian McCall is the rehearsal stage manager. Dana Gamarra is the production stage manager.

Ticket Information

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $52 with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, members of the military, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

Wearing a mask is highly recommended while at The Purple Rose Theatre. More COVID safety information can be found HERE. Any changes to this policy during the run of "Pickleball" will be posted on The Purple Rose website and social media pages.

About The Purple Rose Theatre Company

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, the Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The PRTC also provides classes, readings, lectures and tours. It commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.