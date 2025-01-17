Williamston Theatre Presents A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is starting off 2025 with the Michigan Premiere of A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter. Performances for this production begin Thursday, February 6 and run through Sunday, March 16. Tickets are now on sale.

Inside an Idaho office cubicle, yogurt-plant worker Ryan and mortgage broker Keith couldn't be more different. They unexpectedly discover one thing they have in common – they are single fathers of toddler daughters. Ryan, white and divorced, wants to buy a plot of land that his family once owned, with dreams of making a stable life for his daughter. Keith, Black and gay, is dealing with challenges to his hopes of adopting his foster daughter. With humor, empathy, and deep compassion, playwright Samuel D. Hunter intertwines these two lives in a story about fatherhood, family, and friendship. Contains mature language.

A Case for the Existence of God features newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Anthony Cason along with Ryan Patrick Welsh (Predictor, A Very Williamston Christmas - 2022 production). The Director of A Case for the Existence of God is Jasmine Rivera (Mrs. Harrison, The Cake). The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Kirk A. Domer (On the Market, Mrs. Harrison), Lighting Design by Harley Miah, Costume Design by Michaella Victoria (Thirst), Sound Design by Brian Cole (Thirst, Predictor), Props Design/ Set Dressing by Kinza Parker (Be Here Now), and Fight Choreography by Alexis Black (The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1, Tracy Jones). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (A Very Williamston Christmas, Thirst).

Performances for A Case for the Existence of God will run from February 6 through March 16. The schedule for the first week of performances: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM.

The schedule for the remaining performances: Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM. The first four performances of A Case for the Existence of God are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, February 14 at 7:30PM. The Conversation Sunday is March 9 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, February 6. Remaining Preview tickets are $22.00. Starting Thursday, February 13 tickets for all performances are $44. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets except Previews. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Ticket prices for patrons 30 or under are $30 (with valid ID). Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-5pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org.

There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Patrons are responsible for knowing and understanding all ticket polices which are available on our website (www.williamstontheatre.org/general-ticket-information).

