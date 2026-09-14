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Wharton Center for Performing Arts to Launch The Clifton & Dolores Wharton Legacy Performance

To further recognize the newly selected performance, a community engagement event is being planned in alignment with Dance Theatre of Harlem's stop at Wharton Center.

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Wharton Center for Performing Arts to Launch The Clifton & Dolores Wharton Legacy Performance

In recognition of their 45th Anniversary season and in memory of Dr. Wharton—whose 100th birthday would have been this month—Wharton Center revealed that each season, one performance will be designated as the Clifton and Dolores Wharton Legacy Performance. This designation honors the Whartons' vision for bringing world-class performing arts to the MSU campus and community by highlighting a performance or genre that they loved. The 2026-2027 Clifton and Dolores Wharton Legacy Performance is Dance Theatre of Harlem on Wednesday, February 17, 2027, at 7:30PM. 
  
To further recognize the newly selected performance, a community engagement event is being planned in alignment with Dance Theatre of Harlem's stop at Wharton Center. A special discount ticket price will be available for a limited time, beginning September 15, 2026. Details will be available on Wharton Center's social media pages.
 
When the Whartons arrived in East Lansing, they brought with them a love and deep appreciation of the arts. One of their most successful endeavors while serving as President and First Lady of Michigan State University was to fundraise for the creation of a performing arts center. That center would be named in their honor, Clifton and Dolores Wharton Center for Performing Arts, by the Board of Trustees.
  Wharton Center for Performing Arts to Launch The Clifton & Dolores Wharton Legacy Performance Image

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