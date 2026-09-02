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THE NOTEBOOK to Make Wharton Center Debut in East Lansing

Michael Greif and Schele Williams direct the musical, with a score by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter.

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THE NOTEBOOK to Make Wharton Center Debut in East Lansing

The Notebook is coming to Wharton Center this fall. This novel, turned film, turned musical is bringing its iconic love story to East Lansing from October 27 – November 1, 2026.

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. 

The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Tickets are available now as part of the Broadway Series at Wharton Center supported by MSU Federal Credit Union through the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

Buy Tickets to The Notebook

More on this show: THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour Adds 26 Cities to 2026-27 Route · 5/19/2026


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