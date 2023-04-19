Tony-Nominated Jeremy Jordan Sells Out The Encore For One-Night-Only Concert

Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer Jeremy Jordan is set to take the stage to a sold-out crowd at The Encore Theatre in Dexter, Michigan on Thursday, April 20th, in what promises to be one of the most exciting musical events of the year.

With a career that spans stage, screen, and recording, Jordan has become a fan favorite among theatergoers and music lovers alike. He has wowed audiences with his powerhouse vocals, dynamic stage presence, and impressive range, earning critical acclaim for his performances in hit Broadway shows such as Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde, and Waitress.

In addition to his impressive stage work, Jordan has also made a name for himself on screen, starring in numerous TV shows and movies, including Supergirl, Smash, and The Last Five Years, and the newly released feature film, Spinning Gold. He has also released several successful albums, showcasing his versatile vocal abilities and his passion for storytelling through music.

Now, fans in southeast Michigan will have the chance to see Jeremy Jordan up close and personal, as he takes the stage at The Encore. The venue, known for its intimate atmosphere and top-notch acoustics, is the perfect setting for Jordan's soaring vocals and electrifying energy.

The Encore has established a waiting list for fans who are still hoping to snag a ticket for this unforgettable night of music. While there are No Guarantees, fans who put their names on the waiting list will be notified if any additional tickets become available.

The Encore's Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, who performed with Jordan on Broadway in the musical, Bonnie and Clyde, states, "This just goes to show the incredible popularity of Jeremy and the excitement surrounding this event. Jordan's talent and energy have captivated audiences all over the world, and fans in Dexter, Michigan are in for a real treat."