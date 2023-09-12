Tipping Point Theatre to Open Season With Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play DRIVING MISS DAISY

Tipping Point Theatre will open its 16th theatrical season on October 4, 2023, with the 1988 beloved classic Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry and Directed by Southfield native Brian Sullivan Taylor. TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

A story beloved by many due to its wide popularity on the silver screen and award-winning performances by Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman, TPT brings Uhry's 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning classic to its intimate Northville stage. "Driving Miss Daisy is a period piece that will stand the test of time" states the show's Director, Brian Sullivan Taylor. "It's a story about two people who both need direction and support from each other to get to where they need to be in life. Their differences are what make them the same in the grand scheme of things. I think that it's unique that these characters are having such life changing perspective shifts in their later years, during a time in which race, politics, gender roles and religion weren't discussed as freely. I see this play as more than a story about a jolly driver and his wiry, high-strung passenger. This story is about a commonality of pain that we all share and that we can all learn and grow from."

In the Deep South in 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement, Daisy Wertham, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, recently demolished another car. Her son, Boolie, informs her that from now on she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. He hires Hoke, a thoughtful, unemployed black man. She regards him with disdain and he in turn, is not impressed with her patronizing tone and latent prejudice. In a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer and more dependent on each other. In this beloved memory play, the "transporting of Daisy" takes on new meaning as Hoke and Daisy navigate their relationship and a new era in the South.

DRIVING MISS DAISY CAST

Daisy - Ruth Crawford

Hoke - Brian Marable

Boolie - David Bendena

ABOUT Brian Sullivan TAYLOR (DIRECTOR)

Brian Sullivan Taylor is a native of Southfield, Michigan with experience in theatre, film, commercial, print and voiceover. Taylor made his professional theatre debut in 2017 in Detroit Public Theatre's award-nominated production of Dominique Morrisseau's Skeleton Crew. Since becoming a professional actor, he has kept busy with various productions, independent films and commercial work. He is a SAG-AFTRA actor who serves as adjunct faculty at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and is an acting coach at his own studio, the Detroit Drama Studio. Taylor is the only certified coach in the Midwest to train actors in the Ivana Chubbuck technique, "The Power of the Actor".

TIPPING POINT THEATRE'S 2022-23 SEASON AT A GLANCE

Visit Click Here for exact performance dates and times.

Driving Miss Daisy: October 4-29, 2023. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on September 6, 2023.

A Very Northville Christmas: November 29 through December 23, 2023. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on November 1, 2023.

The Chinese Lady: February 7 through March 3, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on January 17, 2024.

The Squirrels: April 10 through May 5, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on March 13, 2024.

A musical (TBD): Details will be posted on our website as they develop.

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE UP TO 15%

Put yourself front and center for every performance Tipping Point Theatre has to offer this theatrical season! TPT offers several options for subscription to fit even the busiest of lifestyles at a discount of up to 15% off the single ticket price. All subscription packages are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 248.347.0003.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets for Driving Miss Daisy are available for purchase by visiting Click Here, or by calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003. Discounts for seniors (62 and over), military and students are also available at the Box Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167.

Discounts for groups of 10+ are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 248.347.0003 or at the Ticket Office window.

ABOUT TIPPING POINT THEATRE

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) celebrates live theatre by producing a wide range of vibrant, diverse, thought-provoking programming, promoting local and upcoming artists, and providing arts educational outreach to the Northville community and southeast Michigan. Incorporated as a professional, non-profit 501(c)3 organization in the state of Michigan, TPT opened its doors in 2007 and operates under the direction of local artist Julia Glander, and is led by Board President Nannette Ret. TPT produces six main stage productions in a typical season in addition to special events and community education and outreach efforts, and operates out of its own 100-seat theatre in the heart of downtown Northville, MI. TPT is the recipient of over 35 regional theatre award nominations (with eight wins), and is a regular recipient of support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Shubert Foundation.