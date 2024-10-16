Tipping Point Offer Free, Halloween-Themed Staged Reading To The Public

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tipping Point Theatre has announced its first event of the 2024/25 IN THE WORKS series, The Jigsaw Bride: A Frankenstein Story by local Playwright Joseph Zettelmaier, one night only on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7 p.m. Admission is free of charge (with a $10 suggested donation) by reservation at www.TippingPointTheatre.com, or at the door while supplies last.

At the end of the Victorian era, Maria von Moos makes an incredible discovery in the ruins of a Swiss castle: Justine, a woman frozen in time for a hundred years. She brings this stranger into her home and a journey of science and hope begins. As Justine begins to remember who and what she is, Maria sees a future brighter than she could imagine. But harsh realities and betrayals threaten all they hope to accomplish when a traveling circus comes to town.

"The Jigsaw Bride is something of a spiritual sequel to my other Frankenstein play, The Gravedigger” states Playwright Joseph Zettelmaier. “While both are entirely separate stories, they each explore the concepts of nature vs nurture, and who we become based on who we surround ourselves with. I believe that we are mirrors and the world reflects off us to some degree. It's always my hope that these Gothic dramas create a thrilling, intriguing environment while also asking questions about our own lives. I'm thrilled that Tipping Point will be re-animating this story just in time for Halloween!"

"I'm honored to direct this intriguing new work by Joseph Zettelmaier, who has been not only a mentor and teacher, but also a close friend and inspiration” states the play’s Director, Josie Eli Herman. “Joe is a master at creating these brooding, mysterious, and entertaining Gothic dramas which beautifully interweave humanity and monstrosity in his characters."

CAST

Chloe Grisa - Justine

David Moan - Janos

Sarah Stevens - Maria

