ThumbCoast Theaters' Snug Venue Will Host PLAY FAIR: A Night of One Acts

ThumbCoast Theaters willintroduce Play Fair at The Snug Theatre, a festival celebrating the creativity of the theater's community and beyond. Michigan Actor and Director, Joel Frazee, has developed this program, which is hoped to become an annual opportunity for playwrights to experiment with new scripts and workshop them with a live audience.

Playwrights have submitted their works for consideration for our first season. These one-acts range from the “never-before-seen” to the “hoping to share with a new audience”. Each submission is an opportunity for the playwright to see their efforts live onstage, but it doesn’t end there. Selected productions provide an opportunity for local actors, directors, and you, the audience, to help create and polish a new work. Share feedback, and be a part of the creative process as you reflect on what you saw and felt as an ensemble of Directors, Performers, and Audience Members.

The Snug was the first of the trio of theaters to open under ThumbCoast Theaters. It is an intimate 98-seat venue that is ideally suited to small plays, cabaret shows, and our Performing Arts Academy. With main stage season productions being held at our larger Riverbank and Boardwalk venues, we thought utilizing The Snug as a place for the talented area artists to workshop new plays, musicals, cabaret acts, and other creative processes would fill a void in the performing arts community. We wanted an inexpensive way for them to expand their repertoire and thus expand Michigan arts overall. This Summer you have the opportunity to play with us at the actor's playground, The Snug Theater, 160 S. Water Street, Marine City, MI 48039.

Play Fair is produced by Joel Frazee and runs July 13, 20, and 27 at The Snug Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at thumbcoasttheaters.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.



