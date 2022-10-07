Theatre NOVA Announces SANCTUARY CITY Next Month

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off its 2022-23 season of in-person full-length productions with "Sanctuary City" by Martyna Majok, which runs November 4 through November 27, 2022.

B and G are DREAMers/Lovers/High school friends negotiating the broken promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in the so-called sanctuary city of Newark. When B learns that his mother will return to her country of origin, these two young people must fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. "I have rarely seen a play that so effectively embodies the way external forces - in this case, immigration policies in the United States - distort the inner lives of actual humans. What love is, and can ever mean, is lost in the muddle between the heart and the law." - New York Times.

Directed by Carla Milarch, "Sanctuary City" features Marie Muhammad, Jose Martinez-Chavarria, and Mike Sandusky. The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Marley Boone (costume design), Meme Resnick (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All artists and staff participating in the season must be fully vaccinated, and patrons must bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the building. Unvaccinated patrons will not be admitted. This policy is subject to change at any time in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attending.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $22. In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.