Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Sauk's SAUK SHORTS, Featuring Ten Short Plays, to be Presented This Week

Each year, The Sauk receives approximately 300-400 scripts to consider for Sauk Shorts from playwrights across the country.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The Sauk's SAUK SHORTS, Featuring Ten Short Plays, to be Presented This Week

Celebrating the work of local playwrights is just one reason Sauk Short is one of The Sauk's Executive Director Trinity Bird's favorite productions each year.

Sauk Shorts is an annual presentation of short plays. This year's production includes ten short plays including five by local playwrights.

Bird, who coordinates the annual production, said this year's production is the tenth anniversary of this revival of Sauk Shorts.

"The original evening of short plays (then called Plays in May) was held in 2000 and was continued for five consecutive years," Bird said. "We revived the idea in 2014 and it has been an annual tradition ever since."

Each year, The Sauk receives approximately 300-400 scripts to consider for Sauk Shorts from playwrights across the country. A committee of seven review the scripts and choose the final 8-12 to be produced.

This year's selections include The Challenge by Meaghan Bryant of North Adams, Plain Salad by Josh Lightner of Springport, A Tale of Two Oversharers and You'd Better Be Good (for goodness sake) both by Sarah Gray of Jonesville and The Envelope by G.M. (Bud) Thompson of Grand Rapids (his tenth consecutive world premiere written specifically for The Sauk).

Performances of Sauk Shorts are March 23-25 at 8 p.m. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed on March 26. All tickets are $10. The March 23 performance is a Pay What You Can preview performance. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The Sauk is located at 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville.

This year's lineup consists of:

· The Challenge by Meaghan Bryant, Directed by Josh Lightner

· A Tale of Two Oversharers by Sarah Gray, Directed by Sandi Miller

· Thanksgiving with the Exterminator by Rosamarie Nagle, Directed by Tim Ambrose

· Put Asunder by James McLindon, Directed by Angela Forant

· Press Pray by Seth Freeman, Directed by Andy Anderson

· You'd Better Be Good (for goodness sake) by Sarah Gray, Directed by Christina Dube

· Plain Salad by Josh Lightner, Directed by Meghan Barnes

· Hero Day by Hugh Mackay, Directed by Sarah Gray

· Angels and Pastrami by Bruce Karp, Directed by Grace Balkin

· The Envelope by G.M. (Bud) Thompson, Directed by Trinity Bird

The cast consists of Belle Ambrose, Andy Anderson, Grace Balkan, Travis Blatchley, Meaghan Bryant, Erin Brzozowski, Shannon Chen, Anne Conners, Castin Cousino, Everly Cousino, Kat Dickerson, Annabelle Gray, Gianna Green, Aaron Guest, Josh Hall, Kenny Hong, Jacob Isiminger, Nathan Johnson, John Kasper, A.J. Kelsey, Michael Krebill, Denise McCosh, Kaylee McCoy, Lucy Micun, Sandi Miller, Steven Owsley, Allison Tappen, Grace Teachout, Tiffany Thatcher, Jacob Weldon, Jennifer Yokell. The production is stage managed by Joella Hendrickson.

A talkback with the four local playwrights will be held immediately following the Saturday night performance.

"I hope audiences will come out and enjoy this diverse night of theatre," Bird added. "It is a great showcase of all the talent in our community."

This production is sponsored by Sandi Miller. The 2023 Sauk season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99.5 The Dale. The Sauk receives support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Sauk is Hillsdale County's Community Theatre. For more information, including upcoming auditions, visit www.thesauk.org.




World-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Womens Gymna Photo
World-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents another world premiere with The Magnificent Seven March 31 – April 16. With book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, this dazzling new show explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they capture the nation's imagination while competing for Olympic Gold.
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of Photo
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP
Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
Interview: Buffy And Bob Alonzo of THE ODD COUPLE at Lion Heart Productions Photo
Interview: Buffy And Bob Alonzo of THE ODD COUPLE at Lion Heart Productions
Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple is a classic comedy in which a group of guys assembles for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, Photo
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, April 21 – May 7
The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by Noël Coward. 

More Hot Stories For You


World-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Women's Gymnastics TeamWorld-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team
March 15, 2023

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents another world premiere with The Magnificent Seven March 31 – April 16. With book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, this dazzling new show explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they capture the nation's imagination while competing for Olympic Gold.
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMPBroadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP
March 14, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, April 21 – May 7The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, April 21 – May 7
March 10, 2023

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by Noël Coward. 
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in AprilSTEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April
March 10, 2023

Tipping Point Theatre will continue its 15th season on April 13th at 8 p.m. with the modern theatrical classic Steel Magnolias.
HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook TheatreHARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre
March 10, 2023

Harry Townsend likes his life just the way it is and doesn’t see any need for things to change. When his son, Alan, comes to visit, that’s all he seems to want to do. Harry Townsend’s Last Stand explores the relationship between father and son, displaying the complexities of family life with wit and wisdom to make the audience feel that they’re part of the relationship.
share