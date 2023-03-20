The Sauk's SAUK SHORTS, Featuring Ten Short Plays, to be Presented This Week

Celebrating the work of local playwrights is just one reason Sauk Short is one of The Sauk's Executive Director Trinity Bird's favorite productions each year.

Sauk Shorts is an annual presentation of short plays. This year's production includes ten short plays including five by local playwrights.

Bird, who coordinates the annual production, said this year's production is the tenth anniversary of this revival of Sauk Shorts.

"The original evening of short plays (then called Plays in May) was held in 2000 and was continued for five consecutive years," Bird said. "We revived the idea in 2014 and it has been an annual tradition ever since."

Each year, The Sauk receives approximately 300-400 scripts to consider for Sauk Shorts from playwrights across the country. A committee of seven review the scripts and choose the final 8-12 to be produced.

This year's selections include The Challenge by Meaghan Bryant of North Adams, Plain Salad by Josh Lightner of Springport, A Tale of Two Oversharers and You'd Better Be Good (for goodness sake) both by Sarah Gray of Jonesville and The Envelope by G.M. (Bud) Thompson of Grand Rapids (his tenth consecutive world premiere written specifically for The Sauk).

Performances of Sauk Shorts are March 23-25 at 8 p.m. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed on March 26. All tickets are $10. The March 23 performance is a Pay What You Can preview performance. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The Sauk is located at 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville.

This year's lineup consists of:

· The Challenge by Meaghan Bryant, Directed by Josh Lightner

· A Tale of Two Oversharers by Sarah Gray, Directed by Sandi Miller

· Thanksgiving with the Exterminator by Rosamarie Nagle, Directed by Tim Ambrose

· Put Asunder by James McLindon, Directed by Angela Forant

· Press Pray by Seth Freeman, Directed by Andy Anderson

· You'd Better Be Good (for goodness sake) by Sarah Gray, Directed by Christina Dube

· Plain Salad by Josh Lightner, Directed by Meghan Barnes

· Hero Day by Hugh Mackay, Directed by Sarah Gray

· Angels and Pastrami by Bruce Karp, Directed by Grace Balkin

· The Envelope by G.M. (Bud) Thompson, Directed by Trinity Bird

The cast consists of Belle Ambrose, Andy Anderson, Grace Balkan, Travis Blatchley, Meaghan Bryant, Erin Brzozowski, Shannon Chen, Anne Conners, Castin Cousino, Everly Cousino, Kat Dickerson, Annabelle Gray, Gianna Green, Aaron Guest, Josh Hall, Kenny Hong, Jacob Isiminger, Nathan Johnson, John Kasper, A.J. Kelsey, Michael Krebill, Denise McCosh, Kaylee McCoy, Lucy Micun, Sandi Miller, Steven Owsley, Allison Tappen, Grace Teachout, Tiffany Thatcher, Jacob Weldon, Jennifer Yokell. The production is stage managed by Joella Hendrickson.

A talkback with the four local playwrights will be held immediately following the Saturday night performance.

"I hope audiences will come out and enjoy this diverse night of theatre," Bird added. "It is a great showcase of all the talent in our community."

This production is sponsored by Sandi Miller. The 2023 Sauk season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99.5 The Dale. The Sauk receives support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Sauk is Hillsdale County's Community Theatre. For more information, including upcoming auditions, visit www.thesauk.org.