The Rosedale Community Players Host 2024 One Acts Fest Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rosedale Community Players have announced the kick-off of their 2024-2025 season with the highly anticipated 2024 One Acts Fest. The event will take place from September 13th to 15th at the Rosedale Community Players Theatre, located at 17029 W 13 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.

The One Acts Fest is a beloved tradition that showcases a diverse array of short plays, featuring the talents of over 20 local theatre artists.

This year's festival includes eight unique scripts, promising an evening of laughter, drama, and thought-provoking performances. Highlights include:

Book'd by Rachel Keown

A number of empty wine bottles scatter among three women lounging in Adirondack chairs on the top porch of a North Carolina B & B. The time is 1:40. Gravity is an issue. Featuring: Carol Shirley Browne, Camy Sylvestre & Laura Heikkinen

Dream Meaning by Rebecca Kane

Charlotte has barged into Minnie's room looking for a book that will unlock the meaning of her dream. What she finds reveals the hidden secret the two sisters share. Featuring: Aurelia Hessell & Rachel Keown

-Esque & -Ish by B.C. Stands

After putting out a call for new work, A and B discover that two of the plays submitted to their theatre company were written not just with but by artificial intelligence. Featuring: Lance Alan & Byron Keys

I, Phone by Tom Moran

Melanie believes she knows where she's going in her life and in her car. But her Phone has other ideas. Featuring: Jenna Kellie Pittman, Montie Browne, Shaun Pittman & Barbara Mathers.

Ladies of the Night by Laurie Allen

Two elderly women, best friends since high school, decide to run away from the nursing home where they are living. Featuring: Maggie Gilkes & Maureen Mansfield.

Right Field of Dreams by Stephen Kaplan

It's the bottom of the last inning. There are two outs, the bases are loaded and 10 year old Tim is playing right field. Despite encouragement from his coach, he'd rather be anywhere but there. It may take a visit from a Famous Female Baseball Player to get him to make the winning play. Featuring: Christopher Drude, Jennifer Chinn & Denise Kallas

Top Shelf Tolstoy by Maximillian Gill

When Erica visits the local library, she discovers it's easier to get a drink than a library card. A top shelf comedy about how one library survives modern times. Featuring: AnnMarie Payne, Shaun Pittman & Alexandra LaCombe.

Writer's Vice (or The Muse's Gift) by Erin Osgood

Desperately trying to overcome writer's block, Sal conjures his Muse as inspiration. Muse has her own motivations. Can inspiration come in the unlikeliest of places? Featuring: Bob Hotchkiss, Brooke Allen & Tracy Winsor.

RCP patrons are encouraged to bring their own dinner, snacks, and drinks to enjoy in the cabaret-style seating, making for a cozy and interactive theatre experience.

Event Schedule:

Friday, September 13th at 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, September 15th at 2:00 PM

Tickets are available for purchase online at Rosedale Community Players' Box Office or can be reserved by calling (313) 532-4010 or emailing rcptickets@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the One Acts Fest will support RCP's mission to produce quality community theatre and foster local talent. Join us for an unforgettable evening and help us kick off the new season with a bang!

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group that produces a wide variety of plays annually and draws members and patrons from the Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They have been producing quality community theatre since 1969.

Comments