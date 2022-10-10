The Detroit Repertory Theatre Explores America the Beautiful in Season 66

Detroit Repertory Theatre is back in full swing with a season full of amazing plays that dive into the reality of the American dream. Each story encapsulates the unique perspectives of what it means to live, strive, hope, love, and dream in America.

The Detroit Rep is known for being the longest-running, nonprofit, union professional theatre that practices a diversity-centered approach to live theatre. The season is being brought to audiences thanks to generous grants from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (formerly Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs) and the National Endowment for the Arts.

This season, four premieres are gracing the Detroit Rep stage:

Life on the Moon

by Anna Tatelman

The long-awaited World Premiere that was set to open in 2020, is finally here!

Spencer returns home from the military for Christmas to help his family care for his sister, Piper, who is autistic. While he and his parents struggle to communicate with each other, it's Piper who can see what the rest cannot.

Life on the Moon runs from November 18 - December 18, 2022.

Gem of the Ocean

Michigan Professional Premiere

Pittsburgh, 1904: Amid rising racial tensions, Citizen Barlow arrives on Aunt Ester's doorstep needing his soul washed. Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old griot and healer, sends him across the Atlantic Ocean to the City of Bones, where he must confront the past and present to realize his future.

August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean runs from January 13 - March 5, 2023

Transfers

by Lucy Thurber

Michigan Professional Premiere

Cristofer and Clarence, two young men from the South Bronx, are up for the same scholarship to an Ivy League university. They must successfully make it through their interviews for a shot at changing the course of their lives. As they approach their big opportunity, they face their shared history and wrestle with what it means to succeed.

Transfers runs from March 17 - April 23, 2023

Sweat

by Lynn Nottage

Michigan Professional Premiere of 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner

A group of friends who work at a factory in Reading, Pennsylvania land under the crushing weight of a failing economy and changing industry. They discover where loyalties truly lie as they each fight to make ends meet.

Sweat runs from May 5 - June 25, 2023

The Gilda Snowden Lobby Gallery, the famous thirty-foot cocktail bar, and the open piano make the live theatre experience at the Detroit Rep even more exciting.

Tickets can be purchased online or by phone. Detroit Rep continues to offer the lowest ticket prices for a professional theatre in the region:

General Admission (day of the performance) is $30

Advance Admission (up to the day before the performance) is $25

Curtain times

Fridays - 8:30 PM

Saturdays - 3 PM & 8:30 PM

Sundays - 2 PM

10-ticket Bargain Books are still available for $120. The Theatre's Subscriptions remain the best bargain for theatre lovers. A Gold Subscription for $150 allows two people to attend every show up to three times, for a whole year.

Charitable group fundraisers, where groups can purchase a package of tickets to sell at their own price to raise money are available throughout the season. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers free champagne to group fundraisers.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will kick off the 2022/23 season on Friday, November 18 with an Opening Night Champagne Celebration, and toast to the power of theatre and this vital Detroit arts institution.

For the latest COVID-19 Safety Policies, visit the Theatre's website at www.DetroitRepTheatre.com

For this information and more, visit the website at www.DetroitRepTheatre.com or call at (313) 868-1347.