The Barn Theatre School to Kick Off 2024 Summer Season with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Barn Theatre will bring you the critically acclaimed farce THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG for ONE WEEK ONLY! Get ready to laugh until you cry at this Tony Award-winning production that promises an evening of uproarious entertainment. This side-splitting comedy was created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of the Mischief Theatre Company.

This production features a talented cast of Guest Artist Broadway Star Eric Petersen as Chris, Barn favorites Patrick Hunter as Robert, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Sandra, Luke Ragotzy as Max, John Jay Espino as Dennis, and Charlie King as Trevor. Also featured in the cast are second-year apprentice Katie Snowday as Annie, and first-year apprentice Liam Rogan as Jonathan, and Elizabeth Volpe, John Kotze, Justin Andrews, and Zoe Poulin as the Backstage Crew.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a masterclass in physical comedy and timing. The story follows the ill-fated attempts of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society to put on a 1920s murder mystery play, THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR. As the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does go wrong, from missing props and faulty set pieces to forgotten lines and hilarious mishaps. The result is a riotous performance that leaves audiences in stitches.

This production has garnered rave reviews across the globe. Laura Kennelly of CoolCleveland describes it as "a first-class laugh fest that pokes gentle fun at murder mysteries, high drama, and ego with admirable craft (and carpentry)." Steve Feeney of Press Herald calls it "spirited, silly fun," noting the brilliant execution of its physical farce and old-school theatrics. BroadwayWorld's Peter Rouleau commends the play for its ability to resonate with anyone who has ever been part of a theatrical production, describing it as "a state of martial Murphy's Law: anything that can go wrong must go wrong."

Since its debut, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG has won numerous awards, including the 2015 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design. Its universal appeal and relentless humor have made it a must-see for theater lovers everywhere.

Produced by Brendan Ragotzy

Directed by Eric Petersen.

Brett Burradell is Scenic Designer and Technical Director and Alex Szczotka is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Steven Lee Burright with Lights designed by David Knewtson. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. Troy Benton is Sound Designer.

Performances for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will run June 4 through 9, Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Comments