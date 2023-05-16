The Barn Theatre School Reveals Lineup For its 77th Season of Live Theatre

The box office opens Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 am.

The Barn Theatre has announced its highly anticipated 77th season, offering a diverse range of productions that will captivate audiences of all ages. With a commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment and fostering a strong sense of community, the Barn Theatre invites everyone to join in creating unforgettable memories and building lasting traditions through the magic of live theatre.

As the box office prepares to open its doors on May 16, 2023, theatre enthusiasts can look forward to a lineup of sensational shows that showcase the immense talent and dedication of the theatre directors, artists, performers, designers, technicians, and stage managers that make up the Barn Theatre family. The mainstage season promises an array of theatrical delights, featuring both beloved classics and innovative productions.

Kicking off the season is THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW June 6 - 18, a special event where attendees can enjoy a sample of the upcoming season in the intimate Rehearsal shed. This show offers the opportunity to meet the new faces of the company, interact with the actors, indulge in great food and snacks from Back 40 Pizza, and explore live and silent auction items.

Mainstage Season Line-Up:

  • MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET JUNE 20 - JULY 2
  • ANYTHING GOES JULY 5 - 16
  • SHERLOCK HOLMES BASKERVILLE - JULY 18 - 30
  • WIZARD OF OZ - AUGUST 1 - 13
  • ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - AUGUST 15 - 27
  • NUNSENSE - AUGUST 29 - SEPTEMBER 3
  • CLUE- TBA - SEPTEMBER 7 - 10
  • THE GIFT - SEPTEMBER 14 - 17

A Note from Penelope Ragotzy, School Dean, on the 77th Season at Barn Theatre

"We are overjoyed to welcome everyone back to the Barn Theatre for our highly anticipated 77th season. The love and support we have received from our patron and community have been truly remarkable and have fueled our dedication to making this season the best one yet. Join us this season for thrilling mysteries, beloved classics, and tropical escapes that will transport you to different worlds and leave you inspired." shared Brendan and Penelope Ragotzy.

For information about the season, show details, ticket information, and more, visit www.barntheatreschool.org. The box office opens Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 am.



