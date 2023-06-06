The Barn Theatre Kicks Off Season With THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW

On June 6, the Barn Theatre kicks off its 77th season with THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW, a musical cabaret that will play through June 18 in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge.

Highlighting Barnies on Broadway, we excitedly pay musical tribute to those who have gone on to The Great White Way and of whom we are continually proud to call “Barnies.” The Great Big Bar Show is sure to have something for everyone. We will also present musical previews of this season’s upcoming blockbusters, which include MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, ANYTHING GOES, THE WIZARD OF OZ, Jimmy Buffett’s ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, and NUNSENSE. After spending this glorious evening at the Barn, you are sure to be humming your favorite tunes all week long!

THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW, will showcase the 2023 new faces of the Apprentice Company as well as some of your favorite Barnies. Our extremely talented Apprentice Company includes Audrey Adji, Elizabeth Avery, Emily Babcock, Sebastian Barnett, Trace Burchart, Max Ilan, Will David-Kay, Kasey Lazan, Jacob Lesko, Sofia Macaluso, Katherine Grace Snowday, Olivia Stoddard, Elizabeth Volpe, and Melina Walko! And returning apprentices Allena Evans, Lizzie Maguire, and Michael Richards.

You’ll have a chance to bid on Live and Silent auction items as well as special online items.

THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW is directed by Brendan Ragotzy. The musical director is Matt Shabala. Nettie Fischer is the Costume Designer. Lights are designed by Kailyn Shalosky.

THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW plays through June 18. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets are $35.00 for all performances of THE GREAT BIG BAR SHOW, and Visa, MasterCard and Discover are accepted. Barn coupons are not redeemable for this show.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show. Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! The Box Office is open daily 10:00 am-10:00 pm. For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org