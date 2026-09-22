THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE to Open at Meadow Brook Theatre
Brandon Ruiter, Marley Boone, and Stephen Blackwell star in the production on Oakland University's campus.
Set in 1890, a young scholar from New York City trades his books for the brutal reality of the American frontier as he travels in search of a new life. Beaten down by the lawless plains, he arrives on the dusty streets of Twotrees more dead than alive. Here he finds an unexpected sanctuary where the love of a local woman and newfound purpose await him. But peace is an illusion in the Wild West and a vicious outlaw has marked him for death.
He must make the choice: to turn and run or to stand for what he believes, to live or to fight; to become The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Performances will run October 7 – November 1, 2026, on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan
Written by Jethro Compton and based on a short story by Dorothy M. Johnson, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a tale of good versus evil, law versus the gun, and love versus revenge set against the vicious backdrop of a lawless society.
'This is a title that many will recognize whether it be from the song, the movie, or the short story,' says Travis W. Walter, MBT's Artistic Director, 'and we hope to breathe new life into this classic for future generations to come.'
The cast of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance includes Stephen Blackwell (Bert Barricune), Chris Blisset (Narrator), Marley Boone (Hallie Jackson), Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Jim Mosten), Drew Parker (Liberty Valance), Phil Powers (Marshal Johnson), Adam J. Rivera (Deputy), Brandon Ruiter (Ransome Foster), and Chris Stinson (Jake Dewitt). Rounding out the cast are Benjamin Burt, Wyatt Cleaveland, and David Schoen as The Gang.
This compelling tale will be directed by Travis W. Walter and stage managed by Brittanie Nichole Sicker. Scenic design is by Mia Irwin, costume design by Marley Boone, lighting design by Griffin Proctor, and sound design by Alison Bucher.
Photo Credit: All Photos Courtesy of Sean Carter Photography
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