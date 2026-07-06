Creedence Revived - The World Premier CCR Tribute Band Will Come to Meadow Brook Theatre's Concert & Cuisine

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Meadow Brook Theatre will present Creedence Revived - the world premiere CCR tribute band on Friday, July 17, 2026, for the theatre’s annual fundraising event Concert & Cuisine. The event includes a pre-glow reception, strolling dinner and one-night-only concert with the band. All proceeds benefit Meadow Brook Theatre, a nonprofit organization and Michigan’s largest producing professional theatre.

Creedence Revived has rapidly become one of the most highly sought after tribute bands in the world. Playing all over the globe for crowds upwards of 30,000, and with a track-record of selling out shows everywhere they go, this group is the real deal.

The group is made up of four of Chicago’s & LA’s most talented and eclectic musicians – consisting of an award winning vocalist nicknamed “the chameleon” in the industry for his unique ability to shift his vocal to match the style of any vocalist, a world-renowned blues guitarist who attracts blues fans from around the world, a studio bassist who has a appeared on many top charting albums, and a drummer who sells out theaters on his own based solely on his unique playing style.

“We’re thrilled to have Creedence Revived on the MBT stage,” said Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. “With no seat more than 57 feet from the stage, it’s such a personal setting for a great band. You feel like they’re playing just for you.”

The pre-glow activities, including strolling cuisine, beer, wine and cocktails, begin at 6 p.m. The Concert performance starts at 7:30 p.m. “While people are sampling cuisine from a variety of local restaurants before the show, we’ll also have a silent auction and raffles to benefit the theatre,” continued Marshall. “The food, cocktails, auction and concert make for a once-a-year event that regular theatre patrons and newcomers love.”

An evening with Creedence Revived concert and pre-glow will both be at Meadow Brook Theatre, Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, Michigan 48309.

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