THE LOVE LIST is Now Playing at A Wilde Theatre

Performances run January 19 - Feb. 4, 2024.
POPULAR
A Wilde Theatre is now presenting its 2024 season opener, the comedy hit, The Love List, by Norm Foster. Directed by Lynn Wilde, performances run January 19 - Feb. 4, 2024.
Performances held at: A Wilde Theatre, 111 S. West Street, Brighton, MI 48116 (behind Jameson's Irish Pub) located in beautiful downtown Brighton.
Starring: Sean Sabo, Laura Mandernack (Ruthless and Looking) and Patrick Grimes.
Careful what you wish for - especially in choosing a mate.
This fast paced very, very funny comedy is about two best friends, Leon and Bill celebrating Bill's Birthday and as a present, Leon's has signed Bill up for a matchmaking service to help him choose a mate! This is not any match.com you are used to hearing about. It's through a gypsy woman, and she asks Bill to make a list of the top ten best qualities of his "ideal woman". Out of this fantasy list the wonderful Justine materializes and the men quickly learn that their list could use a few revisions.
Next Up: A Wilde Theatre has partnered with SamRose Comedy Club to bring shows to the theatre. Join us on January 25 for "Foreign Exchange" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale at samrosetix.evvnt.events. Think Comedy, Think A Wilde Theatre
A Wilde Theatre is a live, professional theatre located in beautiful downtown Brighton Michigan
Videos
|Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02) VIDEOS
|9 to 5 The Musical
Grosse Pointe Theatre (1/26-2/04)
|More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
|Native Gardens
Farmers Alley Theatre (1/25-2/04)
|The Love List, by Norm Foster
A Wilde Theatre (1/19-1/28)
|The Cher Show
Fisher Theatre (3/19-3/24)
|Mamma Mia!
Fisher Theatre (4/23-4/28)
|Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
|My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
|ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Miller Auditorium (2/29-2/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You