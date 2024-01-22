THE LOVE LIST is Now Playing at A Wilde Theatre

Performances run January 19 - Feb. 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

A Wilde Theatre is now presenting its 2024 season opener, the comedy hit, The Love List, by Norm Foster. Directed by Lynn Wilde, performances run January 19 - Feb. 4, 2024.

Performances held at: A Wilde Theatre, 111 S. West Street, Brighton, MI 48116 (behind Jameson's Irish Pub) located in beautiful downtown Brighton.

Starring: Sean Sabo, Laura Mandernack (Ruthless and Looking) and Patrick Grimes.

About the show:

Careful what you wish for - especially in choosing a mate.

This fast paced very, very funny comedy is about two best friends, Leon and Bill celebrating Bill's Birthday and as a present, Leon's has signed Bill up for a matchmaking service to help him choose a mate! This is not any match.com you are used to hearing about. It's through a gypsy woman, and she asks Bill to make a list of the top ten best qualities of his "ideal woman". Out of this fantasy list the wonderful Justine materializes and the men quickly learn that their list could use a few revisions.

Next Up: A Wilde Theatre has partnered with SamRose Comedy Club to bring shows to the theatre. Join us on January 25 for "Foreign Exchange" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale at samrosetix.evvnt.events. Think Comedy, Think A Wilde Theatre

A Wilde Theatre is a live, professional theatre located in beautiful downtown Brighton Michigan




