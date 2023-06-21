THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Returns To Riverbank Theatre Beginning June 24

Riverbank Theatre will present an encore engagement of The Great American Trailer Park Musical.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical was first produced at The Snug eight years ago, had audiences in stiches, and quickly sold out.

Brittany Smith, the Artistic Director for Riverbank says, “When we polled our audience, Trailer Park was the show most requested to make a comeback! We have a fabulously talented cast and live band, including three of the original cast members. If you saw the show before you'll definitely remember the trio of Lin (Carrie Meusling), Pickles (Kelly Maynard), and Bad Ass Betty (Christy Kreidler). We're so happy they are back!”

The trio narrates the story of regular guy, Norbert (Joel Frazee), and his agoraphobic wife, Jeannie (Shannon Singh), whose marriage is threatened when a hot young stripper, Pippi (Ash Moran) moves in next door to escape her crazy ex-boyfriend Duke (Michael Danaj).

Get out your lawn chairs, crack open a beer, and prepare to be entertained by these wacky characters. This show has everything – country rock, agoraphobia, adultery, '80s nostalgia, spray cheese, roadkill, hysterical pregnancy, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers, flan and disco!

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is rated R for being raunchy, rambunctious, and redneck. The show is produced in special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Inc and runs June 24th – July 30th at Riverbank Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.