THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS Comes to Muskegon Civic Theatre

From Afros to braids, weddings, and funerals, falling in love to grieving a loss, these stories serve as a powerful reminder that for Black women in particular, hair is both deeply personal and political. These heartbreaking, heartwarming, and hilarious stories are presented by Muskegon Civic Theatre in The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks, and Curls. Six Muskegon women will take audiences on an unparalleled journey into the world of Black womanhood and self-love. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage says, "Twisted, curled, fried, picked and plaited, Black women have always had an adventurous and creative relationship with our hair, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls is a funny, heartbreaking and ultimately healing play about the role hair plays in unbraiding, shaping and celebrating our Black identity."

Playwright and journalist, Kelli Groff, has written a piece of theatre highlighting and celebrating Black hair stories and says, "It feels amazing to be able to put stories on stage that represent and speak to the women in my life, that I haven't had the opportunity to tell their stories in other ways. I know I'm not the only Black woman who has this experience where I felt hair defined a major moment in my life in a way that I wish it hadn't." Telling these stories for Muskegon Civic Theatre are local volunteer actors, Jocelyn Hines, Trina Sandifer, Dwana Thompson, Da'Kiya Covington, Briana Hardy, and her daughter Eliana Hardy. These stars are directed by Jeanette Casson who is assisted by Kirk Wahamaki. Director Casson says, "[This show] explores the complex relationship black women have with their hair at all ages and in all areas of their lives. I want the audience to leave more culturally aware as well as entertained."

Along with this production, celebrating the history and artistry of black women's hair you can join us for "Darling, Trust the Process" at the Muskegon Museum of Art on February 1st. This will be an extraordinary evening celebrating the Art of Black Hair! This live installation has been curated by Above Ground Collective and will showcase the creativity, rich history, and evolution of black hair using local models and created by Muskegon stylists. This evening culminates at 7:00 pm with a panel of our models and stylists to discuss their process and allow guests to ask questions. Stylists featured that evening will be Hair by DVG, Beauty Boutique, Nietra Hood, Braids by Mwahhh L.L.C, and Candace L. Evans. This event is free and the MMA is free all day on Thursdays!

The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks, and Curls takes on the stage of the Beardsley Theater from February 9th through the 24th with 7:30 performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 3:00 matinees on Sunday. All tickets for the performances are $30. Tickets are available online at Click Here, at the Frauenthal Box Office, or by calling (231) 727-8001. $15.00 student rush tickets are available an hour before each production and group rates are available.

Muskegon Civic Theatre is a nonprofit community theatre organization in its 39th year of producing exceptional and diverse theatre experiences for and by the Muskegon community.