THE GLASS MENAGERIE to be Presented at Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit Mercy Theatre Company present Tennessee Williams' classic American play The Glass Menagerie Feb. 7-16 at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA.

Set in St. Louis during the 1930s, the play follows the struggles of the Wingfield family as they navigate dreams, desires, and the delicate balance between reality and illusion. Amanda, a faded Southern belle, yearns for her past glory as she cares for her restless son Tom and fragile daughter Laura. Amanda pushes Tom to find a suitor for Laura, leading to the arrival of Jim, a gentleman caller, whose visit has unexpected consequences for the family. The company has produced this play twice before, most recently in 2007.

"I am so excited to be directing The Glass Menagerie with Detroit Mercy Theatre Company," said guest director Joe Bailey who is artistic director of The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale and a noted Detroit-based theatre artist. "Rediscovering the brilliance of this classic play with the University students has been a dream come true. Tennessee Williams' beautifully fragile play is a gift we don't get to experience all that often and I am looking forward to sharing our work with everyone when the show opens in February."

"As a graduate of the University, it is an honor to be able to return as a working professional and share the 'boards' with these talented students," said Karen Kron Dickson '94. "Coming back home brings me full circle and I have found the process to be very gratifying. Amanda is a deeply complicated woman caught in between two worlds, that of her rich and vibrant past and the cold reality of her present. We watch her fantasy world unravel as she is challenged by having to face the struggles of both her children."

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Feb. 7 | Opening Night Reception & Celebration: Join the cast and crew after the show to celebrate the opening performance. Sponsored by Thomas E. Page, '71, '76.

Feb. 7 | College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences (CHASS) Night at the Theatre: $5 tickets for students and alumni of the College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences with code CHASS25. Free tickets to faculty/staff of CHASS by emailing theatre@udmercy.edu.

Feb. 8 | High School Night: Free tickets and backstage tour following the performance for high school students and their families. Call 313-993-3270 or email theatre@udmercy.edu for reservations.

Feb. 9 | Unmasking Tennessee Williams: Explore the profound themes, complex characters, and emotional depth that define Tennessee Williams' plays. Whether you're a long-time admirer or new to his work, this talkback promises to provide a deeper appreciation of Williams' enduring legacy in American drama. Presented by Michael Barry of UDM's Department of English as part of the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project.

Feb. 14 | Valentine's Day Special: All tickets $10!

Feb. 16 | Closing Night

Comments