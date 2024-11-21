THE E(X-MAS)IST Comes To The Ringwald This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What would the holidays be with The Ringwald Theatre’s annual holiday parody? In the spirit of past hits Have Yourself a Misery Little Christmas, A Very Golden Girls Christmas, Who’s Holiday?, and Jingle Babs, comes The E(X-Mas)ist written by Vince Kelley and playing December 6-22, 2024 in Ferndale.

Little Regan MacNeil is ready to celebrate Christmas with her movie star mom Chris. But playing with a Ouija board just before the big holiday may not have been the smartest move. She unknowingly conjures the evil Christmas spirit Krampus, who takes possession of little Regan. Chris tries everything to get her little girl back but it turns out that the only one who can help is The E(X-Mas)ist — the big man in red. With help from his number one elf, the two will have to go head-to-head with Krampus himself, using every Christmas trick in the book. Who will win?

A loving, hilarious parody of the famous 1973 film and directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck, The E(X-Mas)ist stars Richard Payton as Krampus, Rashna “Rashi” Sarwar as Regan, Melissa Beckwith as Chris, Joey Urreta as Santa Claus, Justin Bugeja as Damien Tinselbottom, and Mikey Vultaggio as Karl, et al.

The rest of the team is rounded out by Harry Totten (stage management), Jeffrey Holste (set design), Elizabet Schultz (fight choreography) and Brandy Joe Plambeck and Vince Kelley contributing lighting, sound, costume design and special effects.

The E(X-Mas)ist plays from December 6-22 and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays, and $15 for the Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald continues to be cashless and credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

The Ringwald opened 17 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit’s theatre community. Past highlights include The Inheritance, Misery, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur,and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Comments