THE (CURIOUS CASE OF THE) WATSON INTELLIGENCE Comes to The Inspired Acting Company

The Inspired Acting Company has announced their production of the “The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” by Madeleine George.

"The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence" explores the intersection of technology, humanity, and the timeless pursuit of connection. Madeleine George, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, weaves a narrative that spans centuries, connecting the dots between the inventor of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell, the fictional Dr. John H. Watson, and the contemporary challenges of artificial intelligence.

This time-traveling love story follows four Watsons in different time periods who discover how technology shapes our human relationships and how our identities can be completely dependent on people outside ourselves. Zipping back and forth through time and Watsons, this funny, moving, and brilliant play will leave both your head and your heart spinning.

"We're thrilled to bring this hilarious and thought-provoking play to our audience," says Jeff Thomakos, Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. "Madeleine George's brilliant writing, coupled with the comedic strengths of this strong cast, promises an unforgettable night of laughter, reminding us all of the power of humor to connect us across time and technology."

The production and design team includes Jeff Thomakos (director and sound), Maria Spencer (assistant director), Eli Cavaliero (stage manager), Tim Pollack (set designer), Patrick Field (lighting designer), and Ashley Somers (costume designer).

“The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” will run April 5 - 21, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

The Inspired Acting Company, based in Walled Lake, Michigan, is dedicated to delivering exceptional and thought-provoking theatre experiences that resonate with the community. Under the artistic direction of Jeff Thomakos, the company strives to inspire, entertain, and connect with audiences through the magic of live performance while exploring the cultural and historical themes that shape our world.

Madeleine George (Playwright) is an American playwright and author. Her play“The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2014 and she won the 2016 Whiting Award for Drama. George currently works as a writer and executive story editor on the Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.”

Jeff Thomakos (Director) is a teacher, director, and producer. He is a certified Master Teacher of the Michael Chekhov Technique through The National Michael Chekhov Association and The Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium. He also holds a Certificate of Completion from MICHA, The International Michael Chekhov Association. This makes him the only tri-certified teacher of this technique in the world. He served four years as Artistic Director of Royal Oak Shakespeare (formerly Water Works Theatre) and is a master improviser having studied for many years at Second City Chicago, Improv Olympic Chicago, and Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis. He also runs a YouTube Channel, The Inspired Actor, which features Ten-Minute Acting Classes along with talks about the theatre, film, the local industry, and more.