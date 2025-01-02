News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Stagecrafters To Present THE COLOR PURPLE

Running from January 10-26 at the Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
Stagecrafters To Present THE COLOR PURPLE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Stagecrafters has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Color Purple, running from January 10-26 at the Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer Are Getting Ready to Hit the Road in PARADE
Student Blog: Greenhills Theater: A Final Bow
Student Blog: Burnout- How I’ve Been Experiencing It This Semester and How I’ve Overcome It
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns To The Fisher Theatre In April 2025

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin  Entertainment motion picture, this moving and inspiring story follows Celie, a young African-American  woman living in the early 20th century South, as she navigates hardship, discovers her voice, and finds  strength in the bonds of sisterhood. 

The Color Purple is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Audiences will be captivated by Celie's journey of self-discovery and the powerful  relationships she forges with the women around her. 

“The Color Purple is a vital story that needs to be told, especially now,” said Jerry Haines, Director of  Stagecrafters The Color Purple. “At a time when diversity and inclusion are under threat, we are  proud to present this powerful musical about overcoming oppression and finding love. This production  at Stagecrafters promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, and I'm incredibly excited for  this exceptionally talented cast to share their gifts with our audiences.” 

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248.541.6430. 

Cast:  

• Kaela Green - Celie 

• Terri Manning - Shug 

• Ariel Bradford - Nettie 

• Ryan Kayla – Sofia 

• Dyrel Johnson - Mister 

• Jamaall Gibson-Casey - Harpo 

• Kimberly Beavers - Church Lady/Ensemble 

• Jennifer Stallings Dewey - Squeak /Ensemble 

• N'Jeri "NJ" Nicholson - Church Lady/Ensemble 

• Tanya Mason - Church Lady/Church Soloist/Ensemble 

• Roderick Simmons - Pa/Ensemble 

• Branden Omoregie - Buster/Preacher/Ensemble 

Brandon Walker - Ol' Mister/ Ensemble 

• Christopher Jarboe - Grady/Ensemble 

Eric Brown - Adam/Ensemble 

Jessica Williams - Olivia/Ensemble 

• Odera Office - Ensemble 

• Alexis Dawson - Ensemble 

• Krystle Carter - Ensemble 

• Brittney Berger - Ensemble 

• Villetta Green - Ensemble 

About Stagecrafters 

Stagecrafters is a non-profit community theater dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical productions for the Royal Oak and surrounding communities. With a history spanning decades, Stagecrafters has a reputation for excellence in both performance and production.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos