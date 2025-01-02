Stagecrafters To Present THE COLOR PURPLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stagecrafters has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Color Purple, running from January 10-26 at the Baldwin Theatre in Royal Oak.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, this moving and inspiring story follows Celie, a young African-American woman living in the early 20th century South, as she navigates hardship, discovers her voice, and finds strength in the bonds of sisterhood.

The Color Purple is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Audiences will be captivated by Celie's journey of self-discovery and the powerful relationships she forges with the women around her.

“The Color Purple is a vital story that needs to be told, especially now,” said Jerry Haines, Director of Stagecrafters The Color Purple. “At a time when diversity and inclusion are under threat, we are proud to present this powerful musical about overcoming oppression and finding love. This production at Stagecrafters promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, and I'm incredibly excited for this exceptionally talented cast to share their gifts with our audiences.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248.541.6430.

Cast:

• Kaela Green - Celie

• Terri Manning - Shug

• Ariel Bradford - Nettie

• Ryan Kayla – Sofia

• Dyrel Johnson - Mister

• Jamaall Gibson-Casey - Harpo

• Kimberly Beavers - Church Lady/Ensemble

• Jennifer Stallings Dewey - Squeak /Ensemble

• N'Jeri "NJ" Nicholson - Church Lady/Ensemble

• Tanya Mason - Church Lady/Church Soloist/Ensemble

• Roderick Simmons - Pa/Ensemble

• Branden Omoregie - Buster/Preacher/Ensemble

• Brandon Walker - Ol' Mister/ Ensemble

• Christopher Jarboe - Grady/Ensemble

• Eric Brown - Adam/Ensemble

• Jessica Williams - Olivia/Ensemble

• Odera Office - Ensemble

• Alexis Dawson - Ensemble

• Krystle Carter - Ensemble

• Brittney Berger - Ensemble

• Villetta Green - Ensemble

About Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters is a non-profit community theater dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical productions for the Royal Oak and surrounding communities. With a history spanning decades, Stagecrafters has a reputation for excellence in both performance and production.

