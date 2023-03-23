Stagecrafters Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Stagecrafters presents Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical from April 7-23, 2023 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is a story about the power of imagination to make dreams come true. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Unloved by her cruel parents and picked on by her school's mean headmistress, Matilda faces obstacles with courage and cleverness in equal amounts. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is fun for the whole family.

Director Theresa Williams has enjoyed the process of building her vision for Matilda the Musical with the cast and crew and has created a magical experience for the audience. "I hope that audiences take away a sense of empowerment, and that Matilda reminds them of the child we all have inside of us," says Williams.

Matilda is played by Cora Steiger who brings ample enthusiasm and energy to each rehearsal. She enjoys playing Matilda and being able to tell engaging stories throughout the musical. Steiger mentions the lessons that audience members will take away from Matilda include resilience, being courageous and never giving up. "My favorite quote from the show is, "Even if you're little you can do a lot." I used to have a hard time thinking I could do things, but Matilda has taught me that I can do anything I put my mind to, no matter my size!" says Steiger.

Matilda the Musical is rated PG and the running time is approximately. 2 hrs and 35 min.