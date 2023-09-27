Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month

Country music singer and multi-platinum certified entertainer Scotty McCreery takes the stage at the FIM Capitol Theatre 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now for $65 to $100.

“I always have a great time performing in Michigan, and I’m looking forward to being at the Capitol Theatre in Flint in October. Can’t wait to see everyone,” says McCreery.

McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life, ever since making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

The North Carolina native has one Recording Industry Association of America triple-platinum-certified, five RIAA platinum-certified and three RIAA gold-certified singles; one RIAA platinum-certified and two RIAA gold-certified albums; was named the Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the Country Music Television Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; and five Broadcast Music Inc. awards for writing one of the top 50 country songs of the year.

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.




