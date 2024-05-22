Purple Rose Culminates 33rd Season With World Premiere WHAT SPRINGS FORTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) announces the final production of their 33rd season, “What Springs Forth” a World Premiere comedy by playwright, Carey Crim. Tickets are on sale now.

Three middle-aged women, friends since college, embark on what was billed as a high end wellness spa retreat only to discover one of them, with the help of her new recently released from prison business partner, has changed the itinerary to a wilderness survival camp. Can their friendship survive bears, forest toilets and one another?

This production of “What Springs Forth” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

“What Springs Forth” playwright and PRTC Resident Artist, Carey Crim, has premiered the following productions at The Purple Rose: “Growing Pretty”, “Wake”, “Some Couples May...”, “Morning After Grace”, and “Never Not Once”. Carey is a celebrated Eastcoast playwright and has written both short and full length plays. She also adapted her play “Wake” into a screenplay. The feature film “Wake” has won several festival awards and is now available on Amazon Prime. For more information about Carey, visit CareyCrim.com.

Performances of “What Springs Forth” at The Purple Rose run from Friday, June 21 through Saturday, August 31, 2024. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, June 20. The press opening is Friday, June 28 at 8:00pm. Also, Thursday evening 8pm performances are back for the summer!

Directed by Kate Thomsen and Assistant Directed by K. Edmonds, the cast features Sarab Kamoo* (Lathrup Village), Sonja Marquis (Brighton), Dwandra Nickole* (Kalamazoo), and Suzi Regan* (Birmingham). Set Design by Sarah Pearline, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Suzanne Young, Lighting Design by Noele Stollmack, Sound Design by Victoria Deiorio. Stefanie Din* is the Stage Manager.

*The asterisk denotes members of the actor and stage manager union, Actors' Equity Association.

Ticket Information

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

About The Purple Rose Theatre Company

Founded in 1991 by actor, director, playwright, musician, and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, The Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. At the PRTC, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The Purple Rose also provides preview talk-backs, free play readings, and ticket donations to local fundraisers. It commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.

