SUNSET BABY Announced At Face Off Theatre Company

Sunset Baby by Dominique Morisseau will be presented at Face Off Theatre Company, in partnership with Festival Playhouse at Kalamazoo College and the Black Arts & Cultural Center.

About The Play

East New York, Brooklyn. Kenyatta Shakur is alone. His wife has died, and this former Black Revolutionary and political prisoner is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina. If Kenyatta truly wants to reconcile his past, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all – fatherhood. This is a story about love, political action, and one woman's journey from a brutal existence to her own liberation.

Chicago-based Mikaela Johnson leads the ensemble with her extensive theater background, including standout roles in Pipeline, Jar the Floor, and Black by Popular Demand. Detroit native Delanti Hall, known for his performances in Pipeline and Bambiland, brings authenticity and energy to the production. Ron Ware, a seasoned actor with a rich history of stage and screen work, adds depth and gravitas to the story. Together, this dynamic ensemble delivers a performance that is both gripping and unforgettable.

Performance And Ticket Details

Dates: Jan. 16-19, 2025

Location: Nelda K. Balch Playhouse

1200 Academy Street, Kalamazoo, MI

49006

Showtimes:

Thursday, January 16 7:30 pm

Friday, January 17 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 18 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 18 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 19 2:00 pm

Tickets:

Tickets are available for purchase at www.faceofftheatre.com or at the theatre box office by calling 269-250-6984, Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm and beginning one hour prior to curtain time.

