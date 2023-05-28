SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL to Play Riverside Arts Center in July

The independent theater company Northern Town Parodies has announced the upcoming premiere of their newest original musical, Space Quest - an all-new, imaginative story delivering fantastical surprises at every turn!

Hot off of their successful run of The Peter Johnson Parody! in Chicago, IL, Northern Town Parodies will be presenting Space Quest at the Riverside Arts Center, 76 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti, Michigan on July 6-9. Accompanied by an ensemble of young, experienced creatives, "Space Quest" is a guaranteed riot for sci-fi and fantasy fans of all ages.

Space Quest: A New Musical is a fantastical and immersive comedy combining the features of the classic space and fantasy adventure flicks we all know and love, with an all-new spin to bring a never before seen experience to the stage. Space Quest follows a ragtag group of aliens, thieves, and incredibly confused humans as they embark on an epic quest to save the galaxy! With a book by Nina Groll and Jack Doyle, Lyrics by Jack Doyle & Josh Moore, and Music by Josh Moore & Nick Colucci, Space Quest is both an impressive musical and a fantastical experience that transports audiences into a magical world of mystical princesses, fearsome monsters, out of this world humor.

CAST: Kennedy Danner (as Andromeda), Benton DeGroot (as The Dark Lord), Jack Doyle (as Daniel), Nina Groll (as The Space Princess), Grace Lafferty (as Kenny & Others), Jimmy Lancaster (as Glenn), Josh Moore (as Lance), Allie Williams (as Lo) and Isabella Vasari (as Carl & Others)

NORTHERN TOWN PARODIES is an independent theater company focused on bringing a critical yet humorous lens to pop culture while providing opportunities for unknown creatives. Formed in 2019, Northern Town Parodies has created seven original musicals. They've amassed an audience of over 15,000 on their social media platforms and have received global audiences for their most Popular Productions, "The Percy Jackson Parody!" and "The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!". Find them on all social media platforms @northerntownparodies.