SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL Premieres On YouTube - Watch Here!

A fantastical and immersive comedy, Space Quest: A New Musical takes audiences on an epic quest to save the galaxy.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL Premieres On YouTube - Watch Here!

Space Quest: A New Musical is a fantastical and immersive comedy combining the features of the classic space and fantasy adventure flicks we all know and love, with an all-new spin to bring a never-before-seen experience to the stage. Space Quest follows an ordinary couple, Andromeda & Glenn, who are swept away on an epic quest to save their galaxy.

Watch it now below!

Full of humor and heart, Space Quest was a hit with audiences when it premiered at Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan this past July.

"We are so excited to make this show available to everyone," says Jack Doyle (Producer/Co-Writer). "It's our favorite one yet, and I'm glad it will be accessible to so many people."

With a book by Northern Town Parodies co-founders Jack Doyle & Nina Groll, Music by Josh Moore, and Lyrics by Doyle and Moore, Space Quest is both an impressive musical and a fantastical experience that transports audiences into a magical world of mystical princesses, fearsome monsters, and humor.



