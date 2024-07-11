SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. to be Presented at Baldwin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to embark on a magical journey as "Shrek the Musical Jr." comes to life at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak. The performances will take place from July 19 to July 28, offering audiences of all ages a whimsical and heartwarming experience.

Based on the beloved DreamWorks Animation film and the book by William Steig, "Shrek the Musical Jr." tells the story of an unlikely hero, Shrek, a grumpy but lovable ogre who finds himself on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona. Joined by a hilarious donkey and a host of fairy tale misfits, Shrek discovers the true meaning of friendship, bravery, and self-acceptance.

Shrek Jr. director, Emily Lourim, shared a heartfelt connection to the show speaking on how her experience in Stagecrafters Youth Theatre has helped her lead the next generation in this production.

"Shrek is a musical very close to my heart, as I was in the show at Stagecrafters on Main Stage ten years ago! It is such an honor and privilege to come back to this work as the director, especially with it being a youth show. When I performed in the show originally, I was fourteen, and the adults in the show were such incredible mentors. As I've grown up in the theater, I've been fortunate enough to have so many of these mentors turn into some of my greatest friends and I am eternally grateful to that. To think that I now have the privilege of serving that mentorship role to our cast and crew of incredibly talented young people is the greatest joy."

Lourim continued, "I hope that individuals take away the message that our differences are our strength and we all have qualities about us that make us special. I hope that audiences see the incredible talent and strength of not only our youth members who put on the show, but also children everywhere and how their joy and individuality is an incredible strength to the world and our future."

Don’t miss this opportunity to see your favorite characters come to life on stage in a show that’s perfect for kids and adults alike.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stagecrafters.org or call 248-541-6430. Tickets are $15 for youth and $15 for adults. A $3 service fee is added to each ticket.

