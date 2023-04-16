Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman

The show will open on April 28th and it will run through May 13th.

Apr. 16, 2023  

Rosedale Community Players Presents FLUNG By Lisa Dillman

Rosedale Community Players will end their 2022-2023 season with the family drama Flung by Lisa Dillman. The show will open on April 28th and it will run through May 13th.

The show will be performed at Peace Lutheran Church in Southfield, Michigan.

The story explores the complex nature of blended families. We get to know the Cotters, and all the moving parts that help to create their relatable family dynamic, as they come together at their Michigan lakehouse to say a formal goodbye to their patriarch.

This ensemble cast is made up of eight actors from the Metro Detroit area. It is directed by Heather Hudson of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and assistant directed by Camille Sylvestre of Ferndale.

