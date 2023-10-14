Rosedale Community Players Opens 23-24 Season With RIPCORD By David Lindsey-Abaire

Performances run October 20th through November 4th.

Oct. 14, 2023

Rosedale Community Players will present Ripcord, a comedy play written by David Lindsey-Abaire.

The play tells the story of Abby Binder, an irritable and sarcastic senior citizen who has kept a room to herself at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility for four years. When Marilyn Dunne, a bubbly and cheerful woman, is placed in her room, Abby tries to scare her away but fails. The play follows their journey from enemies to friends.

Ripcord is a slapstick comedy that will keep you entertained throughout the show. The play is directed by Larry Rink of Madison Heights, assisted by Kenneth Franzel of Sterling Heights. The cast features the talents of Bethanne McCall, Laura Flores, Ahmad Lee, Camy Sylvestre, Christopher Branham, Joshua Roth, Erik Carlson, and & AnnMarie Payne.

The show will be held at Peace Lutheran Church at 17029 W. 13 Mile Rd. in Southfield opening on October 20th and runs through November 4th. Tickets are available for purchase at the link below or by calling 313-532-4010.

Don't miss out on this hilarious comedy that will leave you laughing all night long!

RCP has been producing quality community theater since 1969. Run by those dedicated to the art of theater, RCP is a volunteer group that produces a wide variety of plays each and every year and draws members and patrons from the entire Greater Metro Detroit Areas.




Recommended For You